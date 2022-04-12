With only two months to go until Saturday Indesign, it’s time to start planning your day out at the year’s most hotly anticipated event.

On Saturday May 21, be there as Sydney lights up, putting its design scene on show with a day of activations, installations, talks, workshops, product launches and hospitality.

You’ll be shuttled across the city in our free bus fleet, hopping on and off at the best locations in our four key precincts: Alexandria, Waterloo, Surry Hills and the CBD.

You’ll see an exceptional mix of local and international products and brands as showrooms open their doors to welcome you back home.

So just who will you be seeing? In our first official exhibitor drop, we introduce you to a selection of progressive and cutting edge brands who are joining together to offer you a phenomenal design experience. Read on and start planning your day!

THE EXHIBITORS:

Anterior XL

Anterior XL exists at the cutting edge of design. They specialise in sourcing natural stone direct from the quarries, terrazzo slabs and porcelain tiles from acclaimed global suppliers. Their world-class materials, technical expertise and exacting methodology are prized by architects and designers around Australia.

Caroma

Caroma designs products for Australians from all walks of life. Their designs bring to life a guiding vision of creating sustainable-luxury, across a wide range of classic to artisanal styles, smart designs and sustainable innovations.

dedece

Since its inception in 1978, dedece is constantly in pursuit to bring the world’s most notable, authentic, and enduring design pieces to the Australian architecture and design community. For over four decades, the renowned brand has established themselves as the country’s foremost destination for furniture, lighting, and accessories, featuring notable works from a meticulously curated selection of esteemed international brands.

District

District is a place where visions come to life. Where the best exclusive, international brands are found and clients experience exceptional service and focus as they create beautiful worlds.

Flokk

As a house of brands, Flokk combines the heritage and expertise of nine distinct brands, each with their own story to tell, but united by a common goal of creating innovative designs with a strong focus on the health and wellbeing of the users and the communities around them.

Fred International

Fred International is one of Australia’s leading distributors of contemporary Scandinavian designed furniture, lighting and accessories. Committed to excellence in both design and quality, and to nurturing meaningful relationships between client and brand, their curatorial approach allows them to successfully represent a complimentary selection of premium design brands from across Scandinavia.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognised leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company’s innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people. Herman Miller is guided by an enduring legacy of design, innovation, and social good.

Ignite Fireplace

Ignite Fireplace Studio is the go-to destination for those seeking expert advice on the perfect fireplace for their home. Their friendly and knowledgeable team will ask you what you have in mind for your ideal fireplace experience so that together you can narrow down options until you’ve reached exactly what you wanted.

Infinity Commercial Furniture

Infinity Commercial Furniture is a leading commercial office furniture supplier and manufacturer. With over 25 years’ experience, providing the best service and consultancy for an extensive range of clients – building relationships that last the test of time.

JANUS et Cie

For more than 40 years, JANUS et Cie has been an industry leader in design-driven furnishings for the outdoors. A client centric, innovative industry leader, JANUS et Cie is committed to providing collaborative solutions and building strong relationships with global clients where they live, work, play, relax and learn.

Kaolin Tiles

Kaolin tiles is a family-owned brand, backed by 25 years of porcelain tile craftsmanship, innovation, and engineering. Their manufacturing plant has been creating tiles with the world’s future in mind – leading the way in sustainability with Green certified products.

Krost

Established in Sydney in 1989, Krost is an Australian commercial furniture company, providing reliable, high-quality, value for money, professional and innovative services to their clients. As industry experts with advanced local manufacturing capabilities and large stock holdings, Krost pride themselves in offering complete commercial furniture solutions in industry best lead times.

Laine

Laine supplies textiles, leather, acoustic panels and vinyl products that are sustainable and engineered to the highest environmental principles. Founded in 1976 as a family owned Australian business, they continue to maintain and build on the high standards they established over 45 years ago.

Living Edge

Living Edge is the foremost design destination for architects, interior designers, design enthusiasts and those who share discerning taste. They’re committed to authentic, sustainable design and providing our clients with the most distinguished and desirable products available.

Maker&Son

Maker&Son are a family business, making products that bring families together, that help celebrate the milestones of growing up and growing old together. They design and make each of their pieces by hand, using traditional methods by the finest local craftspeople.

Molmic

Molmic have been supplying high end residential and commercial upholstered furniture to both retail and A & D markets nationally with a product offer of over 100 models. Molmic are committed to supporting excellence in Australian manufacturing.

polytec

polytec is an Australian decorative board and laminate brand. Forever the creative thinker, polytec invests in pioneering new product and range developments to equip cabinet makers, architects, designers and consumers alike with a palette that’s contemporary, forward-looking and comprehensive.

Porter’s Paints

Innovation, an eye for design and a commitment to quality have all played a part in the development of Porter’s Paints range of paints and finishes. Their new Sydney showroom lets you explore modern interior and exterior wall paints to speciality decorative finishes and premium wallpapers.

Savage Design

Savage Design lives to get you more excited about your furniture, lighting, door hardware and homewares. They use their knowledge of manufacturing, their creativity as designers and their passion as a family to bring you creations for your spaces.

SeehoSu

Since launching in 2010, SeehoSu has established a firm reputation for authentic, high quality designer furniture, lighting and objects that are exquisite in their craftsmanship yet, at their very core, remain simple, practical and most importantly, comfortable.

Space Furniture

Space launched its first showroom in Sydney in 1993, quickly establishing the benchmark for design retailing in Australia. Since then the company has developed into South-East Asia’s largest and most progressive retailer of contemporary design. Today Space has five purpose-built showrooms in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, each with architect-designed interior environments that represent the quality and rigour of the furniture collection.

Special Lights

With over 80 years of lighting expertise, Special Lights is one of the most established lighting businesses in Australia. They pride themselves on long-term partnerships with leading European suppliers who have a passion for design, quality and innovation. The result is a comprehensive portfolio of leading European brands, encompassing both classical & contemporary styles covering all aspects of modern lighting technology.

Square Bear

Square Bear is an Australian-owned company who are passionate about healthy workplaces. They design and manufacture products that provide options for individual work styles to reduce distraction, stress, noise levels, and other negative influences in the workplace to encourage mobility, focus, mental peace, and productivity.

Steelcase

Steelcase leads the way in creating great experiences by offering a range of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to help people reach their full potential.

Stormtech

Stormtech has been providing inspiring architectural drainage solutions for home and commercial building projects for over a quarter of a century. Used in bathrooms, showers, thresholds, paved areas, driveways, pools and pool surrounds, Stormtech grates and drains are known for sleek design, innovation and practicality.

Stylecraft

Stylecraft has been providing furniture of original, contemporary design for over 65 years. First established in Melbourne, their product offering is suitable for commercial, educational, hospitality and residential spaces and is a collection of Australian designed and manufactured furniture and international brands that we represent on an exclusive basis.

Sussex Taps

Sussex is a unique Australian manufacturer that produces tapware and accessories from its own foundry and workshop in Melbourne. From raw brass to basin, their Carbon Neutral tapware is crafted under the watchful eye of local experts, promising quiet joy in the moments.

Technogym

Technogym is known all over the world as “The Wellness Company” – a company that has helped to develop the hedonistic concept of “fitness” into a true lifestyle: Wellness. Technogym’s mission is to help people live better, and the company achieves this by providing the best possible gym equipment, services, content and programmes, all of which use technology to connect to one another so that users can experience Wellness no matter where they are.

Thinking Works

Thinking Works was established in 1984 as the commercial furniture company who combined exceptional quality with ingenious creativity. Ever since, this inspired mix of eye-catching aesthetics (the ‘beauty’) and intelligent design (the ‘brains’) has formed the lifeblood of all they do.

Wilkhahn

Wilkhahn is a family-run company with a global reputation since 1907.​The brand stands for first-class product quality, highly innovative ergonomics and pioneering design.​ Under the banner of improving life sustainably, people-friendly design, durable and ecologically responsible product concepts and services make exemplary contributions to preserving resources and have won acclaim across the world.

Winning Appliances

Winning Appliances is Australia’s leading kitchen and laundry specialist, a 115-year-old, fourth-generation family business with 17 Showrooms nationwide. Their company mission is to create the best experiences in the world, for the world.

