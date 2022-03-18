National property developer Sarazin has proposed the construction of two 20-storey residential towers in Woolloongabba, Brisbane, that have been designed by Hayes Anderson Lynch Architects.

The project, dubbed Nuage, is located at 6-18 Wellington Road, and serves as a contribution to Brisbane’s built environment in the lead up to the 2032 Summer Olympics. The towers will comprise 368 apartments, with the ground floors of each building featuring space for seven retail tenancies. The ground level will also feature an indoor-outdoor arcade. The site is currently home to a number of industrial buildings ranging from one to two storeys.

A design statement provided by Hayes Anderson Lynch indicates the towers are directly inspired by the Art Deco movement of the early 20th century.

“Nuage Woolloongabba is an architectural vision of soft elegance, inspired by cloud formations, the delight of Australia's subtropical climate, and the fine craftsmanship and rich materiality of Art Deco architecture and design. Nuage, meaning “cloud” in French, perfectly articulates the elegant curved glass tower forms floating above the filigree podium,” the statement reads.

“The dual curved towers feature shimmering metallic accents, a homage to the glamour and exuberance of Art Deco. Art Deco emerged in France in the 1920s and was defined by streamlined geometry broken up by curved ornamental elements and the use of ‘man made’ materials. It is associated with luxury and modernity, a celebration of avant-garde geometric forms and beautifully crafted materials.

“Nuages takes a modern interpretation of the Art Deco style and unites it with Australian subtropical design, resulting in soft curved forms highlighted by a refined and considered material palette.”

Subtropical plantations and landscaping will feature throughout both towers. The podiums for each tower are located on the fifth floor, with a sky terrace located above which will include a dog park and green spaces. Recreation decks have been slated in the build, with pools, BBQs and seating areas included amongst the proposed amenities.

Sarazin has submitted a number of documents to Brisbane City Council and hopes to have the development application approved in the near future.

Images: Brisbane City Council