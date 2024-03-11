Salta Properties’ build-to-rent platform Est. has shared an update on its maiden project, Fitzroy & Co., with the CHT Architects-designed building topping out late last week.

Located on Queens Parade in Fitzroy North, the 94-dwelling tower will welcome residents in July. A range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments will be made available to potential tenants, as well as a number of amenities and external services. Interior selection will be placed in the hands of residents, who will be able to include curated furniture collections and customise their apartment interiors and finishes to suit their taste.

Salta Managing Director Sam Tarascio says that Est.’s 4,000-strong pipeline of apartments will all have a strong focus on lifestyle, social connection and amenity.

“The BTR sector is a natural extension of Salta’s business model that complements our existing portfolio and operational expertise, and allows us to invest in a category of living that we believe has a strong growth trajectory,” he says.

“Our plan from the outset is to elevate the Est. brand by offering a unique living experience which has been informed by deep customer insights from years of market research and planning.”

A rooftop terrace and pet park, residents lounge, concierge, gymnasium, chef’s kitchen and entertaining area, workspaces and a music lounge will all be integrated into the building before completion. A large public art commission will adorn the external facade.

Salta’s Head of BTR Operations, Josh Carney, says Fitzroy & Co. will set a new benchmark for Australian build-to-rent experiences for residents.

“Renting is often viewed as a transient arrangement, but the design of our apartments and curation of services aims to break that perception to create a ‘neighbourhood’ of long-term residents,” he says.

"Est. will play a proactive role by hosting an ongoing program of activities, such as health and wellness classes and rooftop cheese and wine nights - and provide an annual contribution to a residents’ social committee to invest in events of their choosing.”

For more information, visit www.estrentals.com.au.