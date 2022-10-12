STH Architects’ expansion of Westmead Private Hospital has gained recognition on the world stage, with the project shortlisted for the 2022 Inside Awards, the interior design component of the World Architecture Festival (WAF) awards.

The Stage 3 Expansion of the hospital is on the Health and Fitness shortlist, with other entries hailing from Japan and the United Kingdom. STH Director, Brent Railton, says the upgrading of the medical facility was a logical one given the increase in population the area has seen in recent years.

“Westmead Private Hospital was first developed over 30 years ago to serve the residents of Western Sydney. The last several years has seen tremendous population growth in the area, and as such the hospital was identified as requiring expansion to meet community needs,” he says.

STH’s work sees a new entry and reception area created, as well as a 29-bed in-patient unit and consulting suites. An earthy palette of greens, silvers and whites reflect the abundance of eucalyptus trees in the area, which is offset by a darker laminate and timber selection to bring depth to the space.

“Patient healing takes many forms, and the design has been evolved to assist in this process,” Railton says.

“Natural colours and the use of greens has a calming influence on patients, and timber laminates also evoke a warm and homely feel within both the public areas and patient bedrooms to reduce the clinical feel seen in some healthcare facilities.”

Bespoke bedhead joinery integrates and organises a range of technologies to allow patients to control lighting and bedroom outlook in a bid to assist in improving wellness. Large windows in a range of spaces allow for an influx of natural light, with wall treatments bringing warmth with timber laminates. Elegance is also extended through curved reception points. The end product is a refreshed medical facility that results in a holistic, wellness-oriented space.

Live judging for the Inside Awards will take place on 30 November, with a Gala Dinner to be held in Lisbon on December 2. For more information regarding the awards, visit www.insidefestival.com.