Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
SLAB HERMAN MILLER
shareShare

Follow the highlights: SLAB’s studio trip to Herman Miller US

SLAB, the design studio which won Herman Miller’s Work, Redefined – The Design Challenge in 2021, is about to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Follow them as they discover the world of Herman Miller in the US, 3-6 October.
Alice Blackwood
Alice Blackwood

29 Sep 2022 2m read View Author

SLABs-studio-trip-to-Herman-miller-us-1732008622.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

You may remember from 2021 the design firm SLAB, which took out the winning title in the inaugural Herman Miller Work, Redefined – The Design Challenge.

It won with its proposition for a Kit Of Pods for the Social Office – a 3-D printed off-the-shelf product: a solution and a strategy to put people at the centre of the new socially-driven workplace.

As design challenge juror, Martijn Joosten of Veldhoen + Company noted: “SLAB had an innovative approach by creating different areas to support the various activities that people do when coming into the workplace, while maintaining a cohesive working environment.”

SLAB’s winning Kit Of Pods concept for the Social Office.

Well, SLAB are about to take off on their award-winning trip to Michigan, US, where the studio will visit Herman Miller’s global home, which has recently become MillerKnoll’s headquarters.

The multi-disciplinary studio is set to touch down in America on 3 October and for three days, they’ll be experiencing the iconic sites and sights that have come to define Herman Miller’s 122-year history.

They’re also booked to the gills with meet-ups, with the design visionaries who influence Herman Miller’s design legacy today.

SLAB and Herman Miller invite you to take a seat, front row, for all the big moments. Simply follow Herman Miller Australia @hermanmilleraustralia on Instagram and view their Stories while they’re travelling: 3-6 October.

Herman Miller will be covering the whole experience so that you can see what SLAB sees.

SLAB’s winning Kit Of Pods concept for the Social Office.

Follow SLAB’s adventures with Herman Miller @hermanmilleraustralia, 3-6 October.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap