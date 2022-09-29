Follow the highlights: SLAB’s studio trip to Herman Miller USSLAB, the design studio which won Herman Miller’s Work, Redefined – The Design Challenge in 2021, is about to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Follow them as they discover the world of Herman Miller in the US, 3-6 October.
You may remember from 2021 the design firm SLAB, which took out the winning title in the inaugural Herman Miller Work, Redefined – The Design Challenge.
It won with its proposition for a Kit Of Pods for the Social Office – a 3-D printed off-the-shelf product: a solution and a strategy to put people at the centre of the new socially-driven workplace.
As design challenge juror, Martijn Joosten of Veldhoen + Company noted: “SLAB had an innovative approach by creating different areas to support the various activities that people do when coming into the workplace, while maintaining a cohesive working environment.”
Well, SLAB are about to take off on their award-winning trip to Michigan, US, where the studio will visit Herman Miller’s global home, which has recently become MillerKnoll’s headquarters.
The multi-disciplinary studio is set to touch down in America on 3 October and for three days, they’ll be experiencing the iconic sites and sights that have come to define Herman Miller’s 122-year history.
They’re also booked to the gills with meet-ups, with the design visionaries who influence Herman Miller’s design legacy today.
SLAB and Herman Miller invite you to take a seat, front row, for all the big moments. Simply follow Herman Miller Australia @hermanmilleraustralia on Instagram and view their Stories while they’re travelling: 3-6 October.
Herman Miller will be covering the whole experience so that you can see what SLAB sees.
Follow SLAB’s adventures with Herman Miller @hermanmilleraustralia, 3-6 October.
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?