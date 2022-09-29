You may remember from 2021 the design firm SLAB, which took out the winning title in the inaugural Herman Miller Work, Redefined – The Design Challenge.

It won with its proposition for a Kit Of Pods for the Social Office – a 3-D printed off-the-shelf product: a solution and a strategy to put people at the centre of the new socially-driven workplace.

As design challenge juror, Martijn Joosten of Veldhoen + Company noted: “SLAB had an innovative approach by creating different areas to support the various activities that people do when coming into the workplace, while maintaining a cohesive working environment.”

SLAB’s winning Kit Of Pods concept for the Social Office.

Well, SLAB are about to take off on their award-winning trip to Michigan, US, where the studio will visit Herman Miller’s global home, which has recently become MillerKnoll’s headquarters.

The multi-disciplinary studio is set to touch down in America on 3 October and for three days, they’ll be experiencing the iconic sites and sights that have come to define Herman Miller’s 122-year history.

They’re also booked to the gills with meet-ups, with the design visionaries who influence Herman Miller’s design legacy today.

SLAB and Herman Miller invite you to take a seat, front row, for all the big moments. Simply follow Herman Miller Australia @hermanmilleraustralia on Instagram and view their Stories while they’re travelling: 3-6 October.

Herman Miller will be covering the whole experience so that you can see what SLAB sees.

Follow SLAB’s adventures with Herman Miller @hermanmilleraustralia, 3-6 October.