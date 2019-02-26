SJB wins Frame Award for Cleveland Rooftop

SJB’s Cleveland Rooftop has won the jury vote in the Large Apartment of the Year category at the global interior architecture and design Frame Awards.

Cleveland Rooftop is a three-bedroom residential rooftop addition to the original Demco Machinery building in Redfern.

A new structure spanning between two original rooftop elements, “the ambition for Cleveland Rooftop was to realise a garden that you happened to live in, rather than just an apartment surrounded by greenery,” says SJB director Adam Haddow.

“This small piece of landscape in the sky is a reprieve from the bustling city lifestyle and adds to the network of inner-city green spaces creating an oasis for indigenous birds and insects of the city.”

Cleveland Rooftop is an example of how architecture and landscape can work harmoniously to enhance biodiversity in the urban context. The private garden is predominantly native while internally the apartment is organised around connections to the sky. A deep cut within the living space punctuates the plan, helping to dissolve the interface between interior and exterior and bringing the landscape into the home.

The Frame Award is the fourth major award recognition for Cleveland Rooftop, which also won the 2018 Architizer A+ Award for Residential Apartment, 2017 Best Design Awards for Residential Repurposed Spaces and 2017 INSIDE World Festival of Interiors category for Residential.

Image credit: SJB