Two SJB projects were honoured at the 2023 National Architecture Awards held recently in Canberra by the Australian Institute of Architects to celebrate the best in Australian design.

SJB’s 19 Waterloo Street received the highest honour in the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) category, the Robin Boyd award, while Yirranma Place received a National Commendation for Commercial Architecture.

The prestigious Robin Boyd award recognises houses that set new benchmarks for residential design. 19 Waterloo Street received accolades from the jury for adopting a design that is both highly functional, and joyful in its approach.

“19 Waterloo Street is a spectacular example of a new approach to urban infill... The final building presents a space full of joy and life that provides its inhabitants with the ultimate in efficient, healthy housing,” the jury noted.

“19 Waterloo Street was born from experiment, a challenge in stretching what we could achieve with such a small site. What it’s achieved and the recognition it has received since, has gone far beyond what we could have imagined,” said Adam Haddow, SJB director.

For Yirranma Place, the jury cited, “Vaulted forms, rich textures and bold colours successfully transform the interwar Beaux Arts interiors into joyous spaces befitting of the charitable organisation they now house... designing for disassembly and holding the new structures off existing walls has resulted in many beautiful moments and surprises.”

Photographer: Anson Smart