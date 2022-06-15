For almost 50 years since its inception, SJB has evolved with a new brand identity and website that celebrates the many diverse hands that define one of Australia’s most revered design practices.

The SJB story is one of constant evolution. From the three directors and one employee in 1976, SJB has grown to a multi- studio collective working all over Australia with over 200 staff.

“We are proud to have worked on some of Australia’s most recognisable and innovative projects. We have built a reputation for bringing enthusiasm, creativity, and personal commitment to every commission whether it be the interior design of someone’s home, or planning the revitalisation of an entire site,” says Jonathan Knapp, Director, Urban, SJB.

“The beauty of our model means that SJB is ripe for the taking for the emerging generation of designers, and growth is always on the horizon. In 5-10 years, we could absolutely be setting up in a new city, offering a new design service or defining new typologies of work,” says Jonathan Knapp, Director, Urban, SJB. Four interconnected design and planning studios in Melbourne and Sydney make up the SJB we know today.

The new SJB website is a reflection of our people, giving authorship of work to all of our leaders, celebrating our collaborators and clients, and inviting industry experts to share essays and thought pieces on a new Perspectives page.

For the last 18 months, SJB has been working with design agencies, For The People and ED on evolving the brand to reflect the evolving practice and leadership group.

“The brand identity is deftly straightforward. Drawing on our many previous reinventions, there are modernist ideals, minimalism and simplicity that counter moments of warmth and craft all the while playing the supporting role to our published work,” says James Kennedy, Communications Manager, SJB.

For more information, go to https://sjb.com.au/

Image: SJB Sydney Office / Supplied