Rhodes Central, the striking mixed use development offering residential apartments across two towers as well as commercial and retail spaces, is now ready.

Rhodes Central is the first of three stages of development that would see Rhodes transform from an industrial peninsula into a fully regenerated suburb as part of a State Government initiative. Master-planned by SJB Architects in 2005, the site has developed into a thriving residential village, where high-density living is balanced by strong community outcomes including vibrant public amenity and river parklands.

Located in the heart of Rhodes, directly opposite the train station on Walker Street, this Billbergia development combines high quality architectural design by SJB with panoramic views of the city and harbour. Rhodes Central delivers 558 new apartments across two residential towers in addition to commercial space, 12,000sqm retail offering and a direct pedestrian connection to the railway station.

Defined entrance points lead to the central plaza featuring raised planters and lush trees and plants that continue inside the development into the retail and food zones.

A standout feature of Rhodes Central is the heliostat atop one of the two towers, visible as a large, golden crown-like structure that’s designed to reflect sunlight from the top and project it into the open space below, which would otherwise be in shade.

In line with the Station Precinct masterplan, SJB’s design has several through site links to create a network of spaces that aim to enhance the pedestrian experience. This will be achieved by providing a variety of choices through and around the site, activating retail frontage, and facilitating direct access to transport and facilities, as well as to neighbouring developments and further on to the foreshore.

