SJB-designed Penway Place secures development approval

Penway Place, a new urban residential and mixed-use precinct in Penrith, has received approval for the first stage of its development.

Developed by Toga, Penway Place is located on the corner of Union Place and High Street, marking the new gateway to the Penrith CBD.

According to Toga CEO Fabrizio Perilli, “It’s an affordable area and ideal location, which is experiencing an investment in surrounding infrastructure. These combining factors will drive growth and make Penway Place an excellent opportunity for first-home buyers, downsizers and investors alike."

TOGA commissioned SJB Architects and the firm-s design partner Architect Prineas to bring the concept to life.

SJB director Nick Hatzi says, “Penway Place’s prime location within the Penrith community meant we were able to design a new landmark for Penrith City, with open, lively and connected spaces for everyone to enjoy. The design reflects the rich aesthetic of the Nepean River and picturesque landscape of the Blue Mountains with a palette of beautifully textured materials layered throughout the development.”

Designed by Arcadia Landscape Architecture, the first stage of the larger masterplan for Penway Place will comprise two residential towers rising above a three-storey podium, along with ground level retail and three levels of car parking. The apartments in one, two and three-bedroom configurations, will have views to the Nepean River and neighbouring Blue Mountains. Residents will also have access to a range of amenities, including a private landscaped podium with BBQ and seating areas, a community garden, gym, multi-purpose/ kids’ playroom and an outdoor dog park.

Construction on the first stage of Penway Place will commence in mid-late 2020, with completion estimated for early 2022.