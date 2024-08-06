Australian property developer Time & Place has received planning approval for their debut residential project in Sydney, with the $100-million development to offer 24 apartments including three penthouses.

Located at 35-43 Belgrave Street in the northern Sydney suburb of Manly, the proposed boutique apartment development, backed by Australian tycoon James Packer, is designed by SJB Architects, and targets local downsizers and rightsizers with the promise of a contemporary home and modern lifestyle seamlessly blending into the vibrant beach location.

The 5-storey building on the 1060sqm site will offer 21 premium apartments in two- and three-bedroom layouts, and three luxurious, well-appointed penthouses featuring spacious terraces with stunning harbour and ocean views. Two levels of basement parking along with ground floor retail space complete the offering. The revitalised ground floor is designed to improve connection to the local community.

SJB’s design for the Belgrave Street apartments is informed by the built heritage character of Manly.

Time & Place director and Manly local Evan Papadopoulos observes that the proposed development is tailored to optimise all the best things Manly has to offer.

“Future residents will appreciate the proximity to the beach and convenience to the ferry. They likely have grown up in Manly or lived here for many years and appreciate the unique lifestyle that Manly offers,” Papadopoulos says.

“As a Manly local, I am incredibly proud to bring this exceptional development to the heart of our vibrant neighbourhood. Time & Place is deeply invested in Manly, and we are keen to establish ourselves as an integral part of this tight-knit community. This development will not only bolster the local economy but also enrich the lives of residents, enhancing the unique and inspiring lifestyle that makes Manly so special,” he adds.

Image: SJB/ Time & Place