52 reservoir sjb
SJB, Welsh + Major double up at NSW Architecture Awards

SJB and Welsh + Major were amongst the multiple award winners at the NSW Architecture Awards, with both practices recognised for their efforts in the past 12 months on a range of projects and sectors.
Jarrod Reedie
06 Jul 2022

SJB were the winners of two named awards, taking out the Premier’s Prize for 52 Reservoir Street (pictured top, below), as well as the Lord Mayor’s Prize for the same development.

52 reservoir sjb

“We’re completely blown away and are incredibly grateful for the amazing recognition we received at the NSW Architecture Awards from our peers on the jury and the institute. Each project recognised comes with a highly skilled and innovative team of collaborators, we share these awards with them," says Adam Haddow Director, SJB.

"Great projects have great clients, we would like to thank them for taking us on these project journeys. 52 Reservoir Street is the fourth project we've completed with Cornerstone Property Group and the quality of the building is a reflection of the trust and admiration we have for each other.”

Welsh + Major was particularly recognised for their efforts in the Residential Architecture category, winning two awards for their Seagrass House (pictured below) and Argyle Well projects. The practice also took out The Robert Woodward Award in the Small Project Architecture category for The Sanctuary.

seagrass house welsh + major

Find the full list of winning entries for each practice below.

SJB

The Sir Arthur G Stephenson Award for Commercial Architecture, Lord Mayor's Prize

52 Reservoir Street

Multi-Residential Architecture Award, The Lloyd Rees Award for Urban Design, The Premier's Prize

Newcastle East End

Urban Design Award, Lord Mayor's Prize

Quay Quarter Lanes

Multi-Residential Architecture Award

9-15 Young Street (Quay Quarter Lanes)

Multi-Residential Architecture Award

Clarion

Welsh + Major

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Seagrass House

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Argyle Well

Small Project Architecture, The Robert Woodward Award

The Sanctuary

