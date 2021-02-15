A design collaboration between SHoP Architects and Woods Bagot has won an international competition to design Mirvac Group’s proposed landmark workplace precinct at 55 Pitt Street in Sydney. Featuring a dramatic Pitt Street entry statement and a distinctive soaring tower, the scheme inspired the design excellence jury to select SHoP Architects and Woods Bagot ahead of a strong field of local and international design studios.

The jury featured experts from Mirvac as well as council nominated jurors including NSW Government Architect Abbie Galvin, SJB director Adam Haddow and Australian Institute of Architects president, Dr Helen Lochhead.

Mirvac chief investment officer, Brett Draffen stated that the winning design responded carefully and creatively to Mirvac’s brief and vision for the project.

“55 Pitt Street is an exciting opportunity to create a sustainable and future focused premium grade workplace that respects and celebrates its place within the context of the Sydney CBD. The winning entry was outstanding and exceeded the jurors’ requirements, with the podium’s seamless integration into the urban landscape at ground level, as well as its ability to redefine the Sydney skyline.”

According to Draffen, the site has a historical connection as it was part of the harbour shoreline prior to the time of early European settlement. This interesting bit of history is woven into the design for the lobby and entry hall, using cascading water features, lush landscaping and indigenous narratives.

The design prioritises the experience of both visitors and occupants throughout the building by providing flexibility, comfort, natural light as well as iconic views of Sydney Harbour. The commercial building will also deploy leading technology and sustainability principles alongside carefully curated amenities to actively promote health and wellbeing.

“We are delighted to see our scheme selected for 55 Pitt Street. Our proposal brings to the forefront a next generation building centred around a sense of belonging and place dictated by guiding principles of Country, an activated sense of community connections, a workplace environment focusing on new return to work principles. It will be a performative, expressive and breathable tower,” said Woods Bagot CEO, Nik Karalis and SHoP NYC partner, William Sharples.

With frontages to Pitt, Underwood and Dalley Streets, 55 Pitt Street has the potential to deliver approximately 60,000sqm of premium commercial and activated retail space as part of a vibrant new destination that will contribute towards the revitalisation of the iconic Circular Quay precinct.

The project will now move into the detailed development application phase in close consultation with the City of Sydney Council.

Images: Woods Bagot