Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Architectus-led SANAA’s Sydney Modern Project on track for 2022 completion
shareShare

Architectus-led SANAA’s Sydney Modern Project on track for 2022 completion

Work on the Sydney Modern Project by Architectus as part of the Art Gallery of NSW Expansion was following a two-stage invitational design competition representing the expansion of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, is now on track for completion next year.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

27 Apr 2021 3m read View Author

Exhibition-space-gallery.jpg

sharestar
The project will increase the gallery�s total exhibition space from 9,000 to 16,000 square metres

Exhibition space gallery

1 of 4 slides

Gallery-expansion-visitors.jpg

sharestar
The expansion is expected to bring up to 2 million visitors to the gallery each year

Gallery expansion visitors

1 of 4 slides

Sydney-Modern-Project.jpg

sharestar
Sydney Modern Project will create dynamic galleries, dedicated spaces and facilities for learning and participation

Sydney Modern Project

1 of 4 slides

SANAA-s-Sydney-Modern-Project-on-track-for-2022-1732010218.png

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

Work on the Sydney Modern Project by Architectus as part of the Art Gallery of NSW Expansion was following a two-stage invitational design competition representing the expansion of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, is now on track for completion next year.

Designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of Japanese architecture firm SANAA and local firm Architectus, Sydney Modern Project will almost double the current building’s exhibition space to enable the gallery to showcase their outstanding art collection as well as attract major national and international exhibitions to Sydney, thereby, delivering a range of cultural, educational and economic benefits to the city.

The $344-million transformation project involves the construction of a new building to the north of the existing gallery, with the standalone building connected to the gallery through an outdoor public art garden, and all three spaces coming together to form an expanded art museum. SANAA’s design for the new building is in the form of a series of interlocking pavilions that step down towards the Sydney Harbour, aligning with the site’s natural topography.

The project aims to create a new museum experience not only by adding a new building but also revitalising the existing gallery – complete with a grand forecourt – and significant outdoor works, bringing together art, architecture and landscape in a spectacular fashion.

In addition to increasing the gallery’s total exhibition space from 9,000 to 16,000 square metres, Sydney Modern Project will also create dynamic galleries, dedicated spaces and facilities for learning and participation, and extensive outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy. SANAA’s design of the new open and accessible home for art is sensitive to the beautiful parkland setting overlooking Sydney Harbour on Gadigal country. The seamless connections between indoor and outdoor spaces will deliver rich and diverse experiences for all visitors.

The revitalisation of the existing gallery will restore the original architectural features of the building, provide more space for art and scholarship, and enhance the visitor experience and sustainable operations.

The expansion works will also include adaptive reuse of two disused World War II naval oil tanks on the project site, with one of the tanks being repurposed into a unique art space.

The new building will be a prominent destination showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and culture in a 960-square-metre dedicated gallery space, according to the Art Gallery of NSW. The expansion is expected to bring up to 2 million visitors to the gallery each year including schools, families and communities.

The Art Gallery of NSW remains open during construction.

Images: SANAA © art gallery of New South Wales, 2021

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap