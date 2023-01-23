The recent concept unveiling of the Silver Thomas Hanley-designed Ryde Hospital is regarded as another major milestone for the project, with construction expected to begin in February.

Creating a first-rate health facility in Sydney’s north-west, the development includes a new and expanded emergency department, medical imaging department and ICU, as well as new operating theatres, increased overnight inpatient beds, a purpose-built ambulatory care centre, a paediatric short stay unit and improved landscaping, urban spaces and car parking.

Onsite heritage buildings Denistone House and The Stables will be maintained, while the Blue Gum High Forest will be retained to create a welcoming environment for patients, staff and visitors.

In response to feedback from the local community and key agencies, changes have been made to the carpark plans to include a new multi-storey car park off Denistone Road and ground-level parking off Ryedale Road. The updated plans are expected to be placed on public exhibition in the coming weeks.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says the renders outline the expansion and upgrade of the facility which will better support the community.

“We are completely transforming Ryde Hospital into a state-of-the-art health facility with new and enhanced health services,” he says.

“This $479 million redevelopment will significantly improve access to healthcare for the local community, ensuring more people can get quality care close to home.”

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard believes the redevelopment will futureproof healthcare in the community.

“The start of early works on site is a significant milestone for the $479 million Ryde Hospital redevelopment,” he says.

“Once complete, the Ryde Hospital redevelopment will deliver a new and expanded emergency department and intensive care unit, new theatres, new purpose-built ambulatory care centre, new paediatric short stay unit and expanded medical imaging.”

Member for Ryde Victor Dominello said he was delighted to share the new designs with the community.

“These designs follow a significant amount of engagement with the local community, clinicians and key healthcare stakeholders as well as feedback from staff and consumers,” he says.

“The feedback has informed key design considerations such as heritage, the environment and green space to create a welcoming environment for patients, staff, and visitors.”

Initial works conducted by HPAC include the internal refurbishment of the existing spaces, as well as the demolition of three buildings at the rear of the site, partial demolition of ground level carparking and general earthworks. A State Significant Development Application will be submitted later this year, which will see the final design and main construction works approved.

For more information, click here.