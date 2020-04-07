Russia’s pavilion at Venice Biennale Open! goes online

According to a statement on the Russian Federation Pavilion’s website, its exhibition Open! The Russian Pavilion has decided to open its exhibition as digital at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, announced by the Russian Federation Pavilion's Facebook account and website.

Titled and themed Open!, Commissioner Teresa Iarocci Mavica, together with curator Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli, had invited a collective of interdisciplinary teams to enter into a dialogue on the function and values of the Pavilion.

“Open!, the Russian Federation's contribution to this year's Biennale, functions as a testing ground to investigate the public meaning of institutions, and to experiment with possible modes of coexistence,” according to a statement on their website.

“In face of the pandemic, the Pavilion will therefore progressively release its contents online, manifesting itself as a digital platform in anticipation of the new opening date of the Biennale.”

“Starting now and developing over the course of the next few months, the Pavilion's website and its social media channels will be populated by the various contributions that have been announced on February 17.”

It will feature work by the architectural studio KASA (Kovaleva and Sato Architects), the multidisciplinary collective Lion & Unicorn, curator and co-founder of the Moscow International Experimental Film Festival Vladimir Nadein, artist and game designer Mikhail Maximov, sound artist Pavel Milyakov - aka Buttechno, and composer Vladmir Rannev, and all the other actors that are involved in the process of reconstruction of the Russian Pavilion.