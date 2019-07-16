Rural street transformation wins Good Design Award

The transformation of a street in rural Victoria has been honoured at this year’s Good Design Awards.

Hansen Partnership won an award in the Architectural Design category for its work on Victoria Street, Kerang. Commissioned by Gannawarra Shire Council, this project successfully transformed a space dominated by vehicle movement and car parking into a pedestrian-oriented main street for movement and enjoyment.

The Good Design Awards jury praised Victoria Street, commenting: “This low-key urban design has been sensitively planned to appreciate its rural location and is very well-executed. The value that the design presents to the community is recognised in the considerable upgrade to social interaction that the design enables.

“The previously car-dominated centre of this regional town has been reinvented as a place that elicits civic pride and promotes community use. Pedestrians are prioritised, patterns of use are changed, and important architectural buildings are given a new civic presence. The council, community and designers are to be congratulated for their long engagement to find an appropriate urban design solution.”

According to Dr. Brandon Glen, CEO of Good Design Australia, "Receiving a Good Design Award at this level is a significant achievement given the very high calibre of entries received this year.

"...It represents the hard work and dedication towards an innovative outcome that will ultimately improve our quality of life."