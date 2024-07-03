A sod-turning event marked the official commencement of construction of Royal Far West’s new development on their Manly beachfront site. The development will help support the organisation’s mission of improving the health and wellbeing of country children nationwide.

The ceremony was attended by Zali Steggall, Member for Warringah, and internationally renowned architects Glenn Murcutt and Angelo Candalapas, who were commissioned by Royal Far West (RFW) to design the iconic RFW Neighbourhood project. Multiplex has been appointed as the construction partner for the development.

For nearly 100 years, the specialist child development charity has been providing vital paediatric and allied health services at their Manly facility, while also pioneering telehealth services in remote areas across Australia.

The RFW Neighbourhood project is expected to futureproof the sustainability of the charity and its ability to gift paediatric health services, especially to families who are unable to access healthcare in the bush.

Comprising waterfront apartments, revitalised accommodation for country families as well as a blend of retail, commercial and lifestyle-related spaces, the development underscores RFW’s commitment to deliver an iconic neighbourhood that will support healthy country children while providing amenity to the northern beaches’ community.

“At Royal Far West, we have been proudly delivering health services from our home in Manly for almost 100 years, and this development will play an important role in ensuring we can continue to gift essential healthcare to those most in need for another 100 years to come,” says RFW chairman Joan Treweeke.

“Where you live should not be a barrier, nor a cause for disadvantage, yet 190,000 children in rural and remote Australia have health and development needs that are not being met. Royal Far West aims to bridge this gap, to ensure that all country children can reach their full potential.”

Multiplex’s NSW regional managing director, David Ghannoum said Multiplex was looking forward to partnering with RFW to deliver the development for the charity, the purchasers and the community.

“We’re delighted to mark the start of construction and are proud to be delivering this world-class development for the charity, enabling them to bolster their services and expand their impact for country kids.”