Anne Lacaton and Jean Philippe Vassal will head to Australia next week for the first time since being appointed the inaugural Garry and Susan Rothwell Chairs in Architectural Design Leadership for the University of Sydney.

Appointed in 2020, the pandemic affected the pair’s ability to travel to USYD to provide architectural leadership, foster research and learning and facilitate connections with the architectural profession both locally and internationally. Lacaton and Vassal will present an in-person lecture on 28 July.

Lacaton and Vassal will work with students during their visit, conducting symposiums, Rothwell Studio and design workshops based around the theme of ‘Living well in the big city’. Their agenda focuses on what benefits an individual within a social, ecological and economical context and ultimately aids the evolution of a city.

“Living well in the big city is the most important challenge of our time and our generation. This issue involves many crucial topics and challenges, such as climate change, sustainability, energy savings, cost of the land, densification, affordability, integration, social equality and simply, quality of life. Any strategy for making the city starts from the quality of housing for all,” Lacaton says.

Professor Robyn Dowling, Dean of the School of Architecture, Design and Planning says that the visit will accelerate the School’s thought leadership in architectural and urban professions.

“The Rothwell Chair allows University of Sydney architecture students to work with, and learn directly from, the best in the world. And by undertaking the Rothwell Studio with Lacaton and Vassal our students will be better equipped to design places that are socially and environmentally sustainable.”

Anne Lacaton and Jean Philippe Vassal established architecture studio Lacaton & Vassal in Paris in 1987 and have become renowned for their intriguing designs. For over three decades, they have designed private and social housing, cultural and academic institutions, public space, and urban strategies. Space and freedom of use are prioritised by the duo, who are major advocates of social justice and sustainability.

The Garry and Susan Rothwell Chair gift consists of a Rothwell Chair appointment, research appointments and an associated program of activities to elevate the standard of architectural and urbanism practice.

“We are very excited to be part of this opportunity for Sydney School of Architecture, Design and Planning students, and the extended public to hear these world-famous Pritzker prize winning architects discuss the adaptive reuse of cities.” Garry and Susan Rothwell say in a joint statement.

“This will be a truly great experience which we feel adds to the excellence in architecture experience provided by our wonderful school.”

The lecture, titled, Lacaton & Vassal: Rothwell Chair Public Lecture – Living in the city, will be held in the Seymour Centre on Thursday 28 July at 6pm. A livestream link can be accessed here.

Image: Supplied