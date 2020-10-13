Rothloweman's Japanese-inspired golf-side building

Rothloweman has designed the Fairway Collection apartments in its Japanese inspired golf-side building Aire, located in the company’s $1 billion masterplanned residential community – The Orchards in Sydney’s Norwest.

Unveiled by Sekisui House, Aire’s world-class Fairway Collection range from $895,000 to $2.5 million with a mix of two, three and four beds plus study available. Sizes are between 83 sqm to 196 sqm (internal).

Situated at 9 Spurway Drive Norwest, Aire’s mix comprises 15 one beds, 36 two beds, four three beds and two four bed penthouses. There are fifty-seven exclusive nature inspired residences in Aire (Stage 2).

Principal architect Ben Pomroy at Rothelowman, comments, “Connection to nature is a cornerstone of the design."

"The building’s material palette is drawn from nature, its curved shape referencing raked river pebbles, and responding to the estate’s location and landscape."

"The Pebble, or Koishi building, plays an essential role in establishing the northern entry to the precinct."

“Architecture and interiors are integrated to bring a wholistic design approach. The swept concrete forms are finely detailed with texture and strike lines."

"Evoking the raked lines of a pebble garden, this pattern and detail is interspersed with crafted glass and metal elements where views are present.”

Carlo Palamara, Senior Sales Executive at Sekisui House says, “Our Fairway Collection is attracting discerning purchasers seeking something unique."

"Aire is the only prestige apartment building in Norwest offering uninterrupted northern views across Castle Hill Country Club’s golf course, sophisticated Japanese precision and an incredible design by a multi award winning architectural practice Rothelowman."

"The beautifully designed infinity rooftop pool, poolside cabanas and residents lounge are also capturing purchasers’ attention."

“We have already sold one of the four bed apartments for $2.5 million with several two and three bed apartments secured by professionals that have an eye for detail and appreciate quality architecture. Downsizers are purchasing in the northern wing which points towards the golf course views. All of the apartments on the southern wing have been sold to first home buyers and a select few to investors.”