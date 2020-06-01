Rothloweman's $1bn The Orchards community

Sekisui House and Rothloweman has received development approval for $1 billion The Orchards masterplanned community located in Sydney’s Norwest.

The Japanese inspired golf-side building – Aire (Stage 2), designed by Rothelowman will be a landmark building which is home to 57 exclusive nature inspired residences.

Paul Wainwright, Sales and Marketing Operations Manager for Sekisui House Australia says, “Aire will become the new benchmark for luxury living in The Hills.

"The splendid uninterrupted northern views across Castle Hill Country Club’s golf course, contemporary and sophisticated Japanese inspired design and private rooftop amenities are expected to draw astute purchasers.

“Positive purchasing momentum continues at The Orchards from buyers seeking high-quality housing solutions in a well-connected location.

"Downsizers living in the Hills Shire area are leading current apartment sales driven by softer lending conditions and low interest rates.

“The Orchards offers rare high-quality designer apartments that meld with the masterplanned community spread across 8.8 hectares.

"Underpinning all aspects of the design is the Japanese concept of ‘satoyama’. This term refers to connecting people through ‘ribbons of green’ and is demonstrated in a lush green spine throughout the estate to enrich the lives of residents."

Principal architect Ben Pomroy at Rothelowman, comments, “Connection to nature is a cornerstone of the design.

"The building’s material palette is drawn from nature, its curved shape referencing raked river pebbles, and responding to the estate’s location and landscape.

"The Pebble, or Koishi building, plays an essential role in establishing the northern entry to the precinct.

“Architecture and interiors are integrated to bring a wholistic design approach. The swept concrete forms are finely detailed with texture and strike lines.

"Evoking the raked lines of a pebble garden, this pattern and detail is interspersed with crafted glass and metal elements where views are present.”

The Orchards masterplan, designed by Turner Architects is spread across seven future stages with heights ranging from six, seven, nine and 12 storeys.

When completed the community will comprise 1300 generous apartments.

Set on a nature site with a creek and cycle/walkways, The Orchards will feature recreational amenities including a 1.4-hectare public park, an outdoor cinema, onsite café, playgrounds, break-out green spaces, lagoon pool and large fitness centre.

The Orchards is located approximately 31 kilometres north-west of Sydney’s CBD and is nestled in The Hills Shire’s newest suburb, Norwest.