Rothelowman designs Burwood Brickworks apartments

Architectural firm, Rothelowman, is to spearhead the design of the next apartment stage at Burwood Brickworks, in Melbourne’s east.

Rothelowman is working on plans for 229 apartments across two buildings at Burwood Brickworks, which will be the last apartments built within the mixed-use community, located just 19km from Melbourne’s CBD.

Sarah Bloom, general manager, Residential Victoria, Frasers Property Australia says Rothelowman’s track record in designing progressive homes and places that enhance their surroundings aligns with the vision for Burwood Brickworks.

“The cohesive, sustainable and connected community we’re creating at Burwood Brickworks demands an intelligent design response that recognises the unique circumstances and opportunity to redefine the built environment in the local context. Rothelowman has the proven expertise, track record and shared vision to achieve this outcome,” Ms Bloom says.

The design Rothelowman is working on for the homes has been driven by a desire to recapture the confidence evident in the golden periods of Melbourne’s development, says Chris Hayton, Rothelowman Principal.

“The design team has been inspired in part by the city’s grand Victorian terraces, the architecture is restrained and elegant in its composition. The building will provide an engaging and vibrant place for residents to live in, enjoy and share with family and friends.”

The new apartment precinct is expected to be ready for residents to move into by 2023.

Image: Burwood Brcikwworks retail / Frasers Property