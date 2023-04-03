Rothelowman’s biophilic TreeHouse pays dividends for Aria

Designed by Rothelowman, Aria Property’s TreeHouse was named the winner of the High Density Development Award at the Urban Development Institute of Australia QLD Awards for 2023.

Located in Brisbane’s west end, TreeHouse comprises 90 apartments across 12 storeys. The biophilic design language of Singapore is referenced throughout the facade, hoping to inspire future green buildings in Brisbane.

The project’s name is derived from the narrative of creating a building amongst the trees, given the site’s proximity to Davies Park which sits opposite. Some 70 mature trees have been planted to create a verdant facade elevated by purple flowers.

Each balcony sits adjacent to a garden or tree canopy, promoting a strong connection to landscape and enhanced external amenity. The curvaceous form references the winding base of a fig tree and is subsequently crowned by an iconic rooftop space, which is heavily landscaped to create a true rooftop garden.

“Being recognised by the UDIA is a testament to Aria Property’s commitment to continually achieve the best outcome; each of our projects are extremely curated and designed specifically for their location – TreeHouse is no exception to this,” says Aria Property Development Manager Brett Liddell.

“Everything at TreeHouse is designed to support better living, from state-of-the-art amenities to the views and integration of Davies Park, which flow through to the details of the building.

“The project’s contribution to both its own community and wider urban fabric ensures its relevance and connection with the surrounding neighbourhood - all elements that have led to the project’s success.”

A number of residential amenities boost both physical and mental wellbeing, including an infinity pool, magnesium bath, private dining room, fitness centre, playground for children and two barbecue spaces. Weekly yoga and personal training are held on the rooftop and quarterly resident events are held to allow residents to meet one another and create a genuine community within the complex.

Since completion in 2021, the project has been incredibly well received with a number of apartments experiencing significant capital growth from 15 to 40 percent returns.