Rothelowman’s subtropical design for new Brisbane mixed use building

Leading Australian architecture studio Rothelowman has designed the new mixed-use development in the Quay Street precinct in Brisbane CBD. The $200 million development proposed for 57 Coronation Drive will offer a world-class residential and lifestyle precinct to revitalise Brisbane’s City Centre.

Measuring about 3,114SQM, the site provides a “unique and quintessentially ‘Brisbane’ setting”, says Rothelowman principal Jeff Brown, who elaborates, “our design response utilises an understanding of the history of the city to define a contextually responsive future.”

Brown led the design, intending to create a precinct that represented a truly local ’Brisbane’ experience for residents and visitors alike.

On completion, the development will offer 255 premium residential apartments, a five-star serviced apartment building, premium commercial offices and podium-level retail, hospitality and entertainment options.

“57 Coronation Drive allowed for the perfect opportunity to design something that is embedded deeply within the historical and cultural narrative of the city,” Brown says.

The podium architecture emphasises shade, texture, and a generous sense of landscape through the layering of a series of modestly scaled, elevated pavilions. This, according to Brown, would enable the experience of moving through the site to evoke the feeling of being in the cool of an undercroft beneath the building.

“Much like the elevated stumps which define the classic ’Queenslander’ house, the project’s towers would sit atop a series of pavilions that would provide natural light and air movement while creating a visual connection between Quay Street and the Brisbane River.

“Landscape integration also plays a large part in the project narrative with both the podium and towers being rich in layered gardens and integrated planters.

“All of the public and communal spaces have been created as areas to engage with the subtropical setting of greenery.”

The proposed design includes a 2,118sqm publicly-accessible realm that would open up a previously overgrown and underutilised area, forming more than half of the site area at ground level.

“The publicly-accessible realm would serve the greater public, providing a 24-hour access, cross block link that will allow a safe path for foot traffic to flow directly between Quay Street, Coronation Drive, the Go Between Bridge and William Jolly Bridge,” Brown says.

“The combination of the open green space, on-site entertainment offerings and 24-hour connectivity for pedestrians are significant steps towards transforming 57 Coronation Drive into a meaningful hospitality and lifestyle hub.”

Rothelowman’s design followed the guidelines provided in Brisbane City Council’s New World City Design Guide: Buildings that Breathe.

One of Brisbane’s oldest heritage buildings, Davidson’s Residence – originally built in 1868 – is part of the site and has been included in Rothelowman’s thoughtful design as a refurbished hotel lobby with reclaimed views of the Brisbane River.

The project is being developed by Brisbane-based Company Maple Development Group.