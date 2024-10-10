Built on a 15-metre wide side, the slender building is home to just 12 whole and double-floor luxury apartments, expertly crafted by Rothelowman on behalf of Andrews Projects.

Rothelowman Principal Jeff Brown says less is more when it comes to Dune. It’s about designing the building in a way that respects and adapts to the strong forces and characteristics of the coastal environment.

“The design offers a unique, contextual, and sensitive approach to the high-rise typology of the Gold Coast. Its slender, elegantly proportionate form creates a building that offers humble innovation on a site that is gifted with immeasurable environmental assets,” Brown says.

Dune is designed to embody the essence of beachside living, offering house-like proportions and panoramic views of one of Australia’s most prized beachfront locations, Main Beach on the Gold Coast.

Aptly named after the Dune on which it sits, the project’s carefully crafted architecture presents a considered response to its location, leaning into the warm subtropical climate and proximity to the beach.

The ground plane seeks openness and invitation. A generous meandering staircase creates a recessive garden entry experience for the residents. Beyond the entry threshold, the building becomes one about a diversity of experiences based on exercise and leisure.

Residents enjoy resort-style luxury via a breathtaking infinity pool that overlooks the beach, a fully equipped gym and outdoor yoga space amongst a lush, subtropical landscape.

The tower architecture seeks to create and amplify a series of individual ‘homes in the sky’. The form is carefully composed and curated to optimise beach views and allow for a truly subtropical approach to environmental performance.

Its overall simplicity gives way to the idea of an ‘object’ honed by the wind, while materials are textual and tonal to complement its natural setting.

Flowing on seamlessly from the architecture, Dune’s interiors combine classic and contemporary elements to form spaces of timeless artistry.

Drawing inspiration from the coastal surroundings, the finishes palette embraces warm tones and natural textures.

In the kitchen, an abundance of natural stone can be found including travertine tiles and a quartz benchtop, with the standout island bench featuring a curved base to contrast with the clean lines and silver-fluted travertine.

Fostering an indoor-outdoor experience, the kitchen and living area spills out into an expansive balcony, where stunning views of the coastline can be enjoyed in their full glory. Sliding glass doors and timber screens allow occupants to tune their environment to the sub-tropical climate, and recessed Juliette balconies help mitigate the wind and provide lateral views.

The epitome of a sanctuary, the ensuite has been designed to encourage a beautiful sense of respite. Calming materials are enhanced by rounded forms, dappled light and ocean views, which together, cultivate a tranquil ambience.

The freestanding bathtub sits proudly upon natural stone, beckoning residents to unwind. The adjoining master bedroom continues this commitment to craftsmanship, equipped with a charming Juliette balcony, plush wool carpets and a bespoke walk-in robe.

Andrews Projects Sales Manager Sarah Andrews says Dune delivers an elevated way of life to one of Australia's most loved coastal pockets.

“These curated whole and double-floor apartments offer panoramic views, natural finishes, expansive living areas and world-class amenities. The design of this project merges the existing coastal environment with the enviable lifestyle of the area and that is why they have been so well received,” she says.

Image: Supplied