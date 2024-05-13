An imposing 180-metre building will soon join Melbourne’s skyline with the launch of Moray House, the latest residential development from leading Melbourne developer Salvo.

Standing 56 storeys high, the new residential precinct located on a prized island site between South Melbourne and the bustling CBD will offer 305 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, two double-storey penthouse suites over the top two levels, and two floors of world-class residential amenity designed around wellness and relaxation. The development will also include eight levels of office space.

Designed by Rothelowman and with interiors handled by David Hicks, Moray House delivers a bold architectural statement with a glistening facade and beautifully curated homes. Salvo’s Now Generation blueprint underscores the project’s design approach to how people live, work and relax today, encompassing four pillars centred around health and wellness, connectivity, work-life balance, and practical luxuries.

Three podium levels distinguish the different offerings of the development. The first 10 storeys comprise office space, car parking and a luxurious wellness zone, while the sculptural mid-rise podium features one- and two-bedroom apartments. The third podium, a slender tower beginning on level 25, offers two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Future residents can enjoy uninterrupted views of the city skyline, Albert Park Lake and Port Phillip Bay, along with abundant natural light through the full height glazing. The interiors offer enhanced layouts and warm and sophisticated spaces featuring restrained colour palettes and textures.

Resort-grade facilities in the building include luxury day spa, yoga and steam rooms, pool, gym and massage suite accessed by a sculptural spiral staircase. Additional amenity includes a hotel-style reception, concierge, ground floor café and bar, private dining rooms, outdoor BBQ areas, residents’ lounges, and additional storage spaces.

Residents can also make use of state-of-the-art co-working spaces complete with 40 hot desks, meeting rooms and collaboration zones, video conferencing, printing and other services.

“The pandemic accelerated a shift in the way people live and awareness of the critical role that internal and external environments play in our physical and mental health and wellbeing,” Salvo Managing Partner James Maitland says.

“Traditional apartment living has evolved to vertical communities and urban placemaking where residents can make new social connections in various communal indoor and outdoor spaces. They also expect resort-style amenities and connectivity with their local environment.”

Describing Southbank as an established suburb with world-class lifestyle infrastructure, Maitland adds, “Moray House enjoys a prime location with a walk score of 98 percent. Residents are an 8-minute walk to South Melbourne village and market, Albert Park Lake and MSAC, as well as Southbank’s dining and entertainment precinct. A city commute also takes just a few minutes with two tram lines within 100 metres.”

Construction on Moray House is due to commence this year with planned completion in late 2026.