Rothelowman-designed $200M Brisbane project enters DA stage

Maple Development Group has submitted a development application for their proposed $200 million mixed use project in Brisbane’s Quay Street precinct.

Wholly-owned by China-based developer Peng Bo, Maple is a relatively new entity in the Brisbane property market with the company making an impressive entry last year with their $20 million Arcadia apartments in the Indooroopilly suburb of the city.

Designed by Rothelowman architects, the proposed mixed use twin tower development at 57 Coronation Drive consists of 255 residential apartments in single, two and three-bedroom configurations as well as a five-star serviced apartment building with 168 units, commercial offices, and podium level retail and entertainment facilities. Expansive communal open spaces, landscaping, car parking and bicycle parking are also part of the plan. The two towers will rise up to 30 and 35 storeys respectively.

Located on a 3,114-square-metre site, the Coronation Drive project is expected to connect the CBD with inner suburbs such as Milton, Petrie Terrace and South Brisbane, and also reinvigorate the residential and lifestyle precinct on Quay Street.

Maple’s development manager Gilbert Zhu says, “Residents will be able to enjoy riverside living while at the ground floor the open space would provide a 24-hour accessible ground plane that would connect residents, visitors and locals to future shopping and dining options, as well as Roma Street Station and the Bicentennial Bikeway.”

The twin tower project has been designed through an extended collaborative process with Rothelowman working with Maple’s project team as well as the Council and other stakeholders.

The Brisbane twin tower project is expected to commence construction in 2021 subject to development approval.

