Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Rothelowman design Stockland apartments
shareShare

Rothelowman to design $70m apartment precinct in Rosebery

Stockland is seeking approval for the development of a new Rothelowman-designed apartment precinct in the inner city suburb of Rosebery, Sydney.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

27 May 2019 1m read View Author

Rothelowman-design-residential-rosebery-1732011875.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Stockland is seeking approval for the development of a new apartment precinct in the inner city suburb of Rosebery, Sydney.

Designed by architecture firm Rothelowman, the proposed $70.6 million high-density residential development will be built on a 6,168sqm site at 5-15 Dunning Avenue in Rosebery, and will offer 145 apartments across three seven-storey buildings.

Rothelowman has been tasked with creating a design that responds to its surrounding environment. Currently housing an industrial building, the site has both residential apartment buildings as well as warehouses in the neighbourhood.

The architects have taken inspiration from the housing typology of the area, ensuring that the new development remains sympathetic to the emerging character of the locality.

The design will also provide a large communal landscape space to enhance the streetscape. The upper levels of the three buildings will additionally incorporate two-storeyed ‘sky terraces’ to provide a house-like configuration in an apartment layout.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap