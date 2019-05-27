Stockland is seeking approval for the development of a new apartment precinct in the inner city suburb of Rosebery, Sydney.

Designed by architecture firm Rothelowman, the proposed $70.6 million high-density residential development will be built on a 6,168sqm site at 5-15 Dunning Avenue in Rosebery, and will offer 145 apartments across three seven-storey buildings.

Rothelowman has been tasked with creating a design that responds to its surrounding environment. Currently housing an industrial building, the site has both residential apartment buildings as well as warehouses in the neighbourhood.

The architects have taken inspiration from the housing typology of the area, ensuring that the new development remains sympathetic to the emerging character of the locality.

The design will also provide a large communal landscape space to enhance the streetscape. The upper levels of the three buildings will additionally incorporate two-storeyed ‘sky terraces’ to provide a house-like configuration in an apartment layout.