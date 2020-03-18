Rothelowman and DKO’s Sky Garden

Rothelowman has designed the Sky Garden project alongside DKO Architecture designing its interiors, featuring landscaping by Aspect Studios for all three buildings of the 536 apartments.

Situated above The Glen, the large-scale build will see the construction of 613 residential car parks below the centre and the installation of 22,000sqm of glass façade.

Below, The Glen’s indoor-outdoor dining precinct offers international restaurant groups and Korean restaurant, Masizzim, and Izakaya Shujinko Ramen, in addition to a fresh food market hall and 240 specialty retail stores.

Originally launching to market with 555 one, two and three-bedroom spacious residences across three towers, the number of residences has dwindled due to demand from downsizes seeking three-bedders, leading to a number of amalgamations.

Set above the residence, a 4,000sqm outdoor podium garden designed by Aspect Studios is comparable in size to an inner-city botanic garden. The residents will also have access to a relaxation zone, entertainment lounges, vegetable gardens, a designated children’s play area and outdoor fitness areas.

Other amenities include a fully-equipped gym, a luxurious pool designed to bask in abundant natural light, an open plan yoga studio, steam room, mah-jong room, a library and private lounge with fireplace, as well as two private function rooms and BBQ facilities.

Golden Age Group director, Jeff Xu, says “Sky Garden is a landmark and unprecedented feat of a project we are incredibly proud of and one we hope puts Melbourne on the global stage alongside cities such as New York, Hong Kong and London.”