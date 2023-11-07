A Southbank rooftop has been transformed by Melbourne artist George Rose after being commissioned by Beulah to create a vibrant visual to those located above.

Residents, office workers and visitors to high rise buildings will be able to view the former BMW site, which features bright and surreal colours including greens, purple and pinks and celebrates a variety of Australian natives including Kangaroo Apple, Royal Bluebell, Beach Pea, Grevillea, Spider Orchid, and the Bush Pea.

Beulah hopes the concept will assist in the rejuvenation of the site, sitting alongside Atong Atem’s mural that adorns Hanover House.

“Muralism provides artists with a unique platform to initiate meaningful dialogues, making it an important aspect of my public work to advocate for the preservation of native species,” says George, who is renowned for exploring the fragility of nature.

“I frequently select species that are indigenous to the region and currently facing endangerment.”

The Beulah Foundation, the property developer’s philanthropic arm, aims to promote art, wellbeing and sustainability throughout Melbourne. Beulah Director Adelene Teh says Rose’s work and the Foundation’s commissioning of the work is an extension of its aspirations.

“The vibrant piece commissioned by the Foundation adds colour and life to the area and we hope it will bring joy to workers, residents and visitors, especially those in surrounding tall towers who will be able to enjoy the rooftop mural daily,” she says.

“It helps to spark imagination of the integration of life and biophilia with the future built environment, enhancing the connection between people and nature in cities.

“We received such positive feedback from the local community on Atong Atem’s Hanover House mural and it became a must-see installation within the City of Melbourne; this mural further adds to this and will become another must see artwork.

“Melbourne is known as the cultural capital of Australia, famous for its rich and vibrant arts and culture scene; both of these murals will help activate Melbourne as a vibrant 24/7 city, while celebrating local female artists as well.”

The former BMW site and Hanover House will eventually make way to STH BNK By Beulah, a revolutionary mixed-use project devised as a city within a city. Designed by UNStudio and Cox Architecture, the project was created as part of the City of Melbourne’s vision for 20 minute neighbourhoods.

For further information, visit beulahfoundation.com.