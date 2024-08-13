The Rookwood Weir Project by Sunwater, GHD, ACCIONA and McCosker Contracting has won the 2024 Australian Construction Achievement Award (ACAA) at a black-tie award dinner at The Doltone House in Sydney, in conjunction with the Foundations and Frontiers forum (FF24).

"This award is one of the highest honours a project can receive, recognising not only construction excellence but also the forward-thinking initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable industry,” says Australian Constructors Association CEO Jon Davies.

“The Rookwood Weir project is a worthy winner, constructed on the Fitzroy River, the second largest seaward catchment in Australia, the project was a highly complex build with significant risks. These risks were minimised thanks to the exemplary collaboration of the alliance.

“The project excelled in lifting the skills base within this sector, exceeding its training targets by achieving 106.9% for 'New Entrant' training hours and 209.8% for 'Other Workforce' training hours. The project also significantly surpassed its Indigenous employment targets, engaging 81 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander personnel, far exceeding goals.”

According to Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew AO, the finalists’ projects showcased the power of collaboration and creativity.

“By integrating sustainable practices and cutting-edge engineering and technology they have shown that the construction industry can lead the way in environmental responsibility and innovation,” she says.

“One of the standout features of the Rookwood Weir Project is its technically complex fishlock and the world-first design turtle passage. Informed by the largest freshwater turtle telemetry project in the world, it is the first passage in Australia to provide safe upstream and downstream movement for turtles.”

Now in its 27th year, this premier construction industry Award has been partnered by some of the major businesses connected with the industry including Caterpillar, Cbus, Gallagher, InEight and InfraBuild.