Andrews Projects has pulled back the covers on the concept designs for the $40 million penthouse that sits atop of its Cascade development, designed by ByCulprit.

Framing vignettes of the Gold Coast hinterland and skyline, the Robina development offers house-like floorplates comprising three-bedroom apartments. Just five residences sit on each floor. The penthouse collection has been created via the developer and architect merging high-floor residences to create luxurious layouts for future occupants.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, generously sized balconies, a timber and stone tonal palette and high-end appliances feature throughout. Residents will also have access to six-star amenities including a 25m resort pool, a state-of-the-art gym, sauna, cold plunge and steam room. The penthouses will also include three side-by-side car spaces with basement storage.

Andrews Projects Sales Manager Sarah Andrews says the development has been of interest to downsizers and interstate holidaymakers.

“The penthouses are also priced very attractively and as a result, we have also had a lot of interest from interstate investors who want a larger Gold Coast apartment for a holiday home, without the $3M+ plus price tag,” she says.

Cascade is due for completion in late 2025. For more info, visit www.cascadegc.com.au.