The Robin Boyd Foundation has launched a ‘Plus1’ fundraising initiative with Creative Partnerships Australia to mark the release of the book ‘After The Australian Ugliness’ as well as to support design advocacy in Australia.

Every donation made to Robin Boyd Foundation’s ‘Amplify Our Voice’ campaign, which runs 6 May - 6 June 2021, will be matched dollar for dollar by Creative Partnerships Australia, and the funds raised will be used to enable new advocacy projects that amplify the voice of architecture and good design in Australia.

‘After The Australian Ugliness’ is a provocative collection of essays that explores how Australia sees itself 60 years since the publication of Robin Boyd’s seminal title ‘The Australian Ugliness’. As an architect and a public educator, Robin Boyd (1919 –1971) encouraged people to extend their thinking and expectations beyond ‘the known’ and ‘the given’.

Boyd’s visionary thinking drives the Robin Boyd Foundation today as it advocates for a wider understanding of the value of design, the role it plays in shaping Australian identity, and how it can improve the world around us.

“We are calling on our community of designers, architects and enthusiasts to support the need for ongoing design advocacy in Australia,” says Tony Isaacson, chair of the Robin Boyd Foundation Board. “There is much to learn about the importance of design and its ability to influence broad areas of society, ecology and culture. Our mission is to continue Boyd’s legacy in embracing a sense of moral responsibility and professional capability to shape the future together, through design.”

Donations will empower the independent, not-for-profit foundation in their work with peak professional bodies, government departments, universities, the general community, and individuals to continue Boyd’s legacy and encourage a wider appreciation of design. The foundation aims to raise $25,000 from the fundraiser.

With three fundraising tiers, Students ($75) and Individuals ($100) will be rewarded with a copy of ‘After The Australian Ugliness’ (valued at RRP$90) and a Friend of the Robin Boyd Foundation Membership (valued at $55 – $100), while Practice or Studio donors ($1,000) will receive ten copies of the book and ten foundation memberships to share amongst their team.

Donations can be made via Pozible between now and Sunday 6 June 2021, with Creative Partnerships Australia matching every contribution dollar for dollar.