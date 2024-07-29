Master Plumbers Association of NSW (MPA NSW) applauds Minister Penny Sharpe's commitment to heat pump technology standards and her adherence to the comprehensive recommendations in the roadmap for heat pump hot water systems.

“Minister Sharpe's focus on end-of-life stewardship, industry training, product quality, consumer protections, minimum energy performance standards, and rigorous auditing of installations is a significant step forward,” MPA NSW CEO Nathaniel Smith says.

“These measures are critical to fostering a market where only superior products are installed, ensuring long-term satisfaction and energy savings for consumers. They provide a sense of security and confidence in the future of heat pump technology.”

Over the past few years, MPA NSW has been a strong and vocal advocate for ensuring that only licensed plumbers install high-quality heat pumps in Australian homes.

Its advocacy has been crucial in addressing the influx of substandard overseas products introduced into the market, often by exploiting State and Federal Government grants.

This has led to numerous consumer issues, from poor performance to frequent system failures. MPA NSW’s continued support aims to reassure consumers that their interests are being protected.

The recent roadmap, funded by the Allan Labor Government and the Minns Labor Government, marks a collaborative effort with the industry to scale up the heat pump hot water market.

With over 104,000 heat pumps installed across Victoria and New South Wales in the past year alone, the emphasis on maintaining high standards cannot be overstated.

“The MPA NSW also underscores the importance of using natural gas in our energy solutions. We recognise that energy applications vary, and a diversified approach is essential,” Smith says.

“Natural gas remains a crucial component of our energy mix, offering reliability and flexibility where electric solutions may not be viable.”

