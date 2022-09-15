Award-winning design studio Richards Stanisich has channelled Mediterranean and Moroccan influences in the interior spaces of a new boutique beachside hotel in Mollymook.

Engaged by Knox Developments to breathe new life into the former Surfbeach Motel, Richards Stanisich has reimagined the beachside property, with the interior design taking cues from the laidback coastal town as well as the motel’s 1980s nostalgic past.

Located in very close proximity to the Mollymook Beach, Motel Molly is set to launch in November 2022 as a sophisticated yet welcoming retreat, perfect for weekend escapes or longer beach holidays with friends or family.

Motel Molly lives up to its surrounding South Coast charm with a cool, curated twist. Opening just in time for summer, the refurbished hotel is more than just a summer getaway.

Richards Stanisich has designed free-flowing spaces that allow guests to choose from a mix of formats including a 3-bedroom residence, three 2-bedroom apartments, a 1-bedroom apartment and 11 king suites, some with kitchenettes, Moroccan-style sunken baths and balconies. Each room strikes a balance between the barefoot breeziness of the motels of the past and the subtle luxury of modern-day boutique hotels.

Cascading greenery, lawns, an outdoor BBQ area and a central swimming pool set amid landscaped surrounds create a welcoming oasis for guests.

According to Richard Stanisich, Motel Molly’s design scheme blends the Australian coastal landscape with whimsical moments of Mediterranean influences, revealing playful pastel colour tones, textural exterior and interior touches, and artisan crafted details.

Knox Developments director Josh Crealy said, “We are excited to unveil our vision for Motel Molly, a multi-million-dollar refurbishment, which will offer hotel apartment-style living and celebrates its iconic location. The mix of Mediterranean and Moroccan inspired interiors by Richards Stanisich invokes a sense of relaxation and halcyon days of past that we know will resonate with a design-savvy traveller.”