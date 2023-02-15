Revised plans for the former Caringbah High School site to house nearly 700 residents across nine buildings is under fire from federal and local government, with the proposal to exceed building height limits by seven metres to create an additional 240 apartments, if the updated plans are approved.

Approximately 350 apartments within the precinct will be affordable rental housing lots, on a site that sits close to the local train station, commercial centre and Caringbah Bowling Club.

Cronulla Liberal MP Mark Speakman tells the Sydney Morning Herald that the plans can only be described as overdevelopment.

“The existing mega-approval is already very generous. With the additional units proposed, the development is likely to have an unacceptable impact on traffic, parking and general amenity of the local North Caringbah area.”

Caringbah Pty Ltd is responsible for the project’s development. The developer believes the complex will improve amenity and accessibility, with increased heights to maximise public spaces.

Sutherland Shire Mayor, Carmelo Pesce, says he is deeply concerned about the roads being able to cope with significantly more transport, but concedes the decision is out of his hands, given it has been referred to the Sydney South Planning Panel.

“Willarong Road is not a main road. With Caringbah High School and development that is already existing within this area, this road will not cope with the extra units that will deliver extra traffic.”

Sutherland Shire has earmarked 22,000 new homes to be constructed by 2036 to help alleviate housing pressures. Residents are concerned about increased traffic in the area, with a lack of infrastructure to account for the housing boom.