Five years after the completion of Architectus’ Canberra Metro Stage 1, the ACT Government has recently released its Benefits Realisation Report on the impact of the light rail. The findings are a rare insight into user experience, and ultimately answer the following question: How can architects design public transport people want to use?

Architectus provided urban design, architecture and landscape design services for winning consortium Canberra Metro.

Canberra’s Light Rail has achieved a Design v1 Excellent Rating from the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia, the only comprehensive system in AU/NZ for evaluating sustainability across the planning, design, construction and operations phases of infrastructure.

“Across Australia, the dial is shifting: 50c fares in Queensland, rave reviews for the launch of Sydney Metro and Melbourne’s imminent Suburban Rail Loop are a culmination of decades of government planning. Our rail teams are noticing a shift in public discourse on public transport as a centerpiece in sustainable cities,” shares the Architectus team.

The new report from the ACT Government analyses the benefits of the first stage of light rail five years since its introduction has been released, showing that light rail builds a better Canberra.

The report reveals the positive contribution light rail has made to Canberra. This includes supporting the construction of more housing, increasing public transport patronage and reducing congestion on our roads.

Some of the benefits discussed in the report include:

$2.3 billion in construction given development approval or currently under consideration in suburbs directly adjacent the light rail corridor.

16.5 million passenger trips since the start of operations in 2019.

6,100 new dwellings along the light rail corridor since 2016.

18% reduction in the daily volume of motor vehicles compared to 2016.

43% of passengers on light rail have never previously used the bus network.

These results show how light rail is helping Canberra become a more connected, sustainable and vibrant city. And this is only the beginning: these benefits are projected to continue as the light rail network expands.

The ACT Government has selected the City to Woden corridor as the next stage of its city-shaping light rail network.

The next stage will create a north-south public transport spine for Canberra, further connecting the city’s key employment, residential and commercial hubs.

Image: Canberra’s Light Rail/Architectus