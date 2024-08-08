In an article by Florian Frotscher, Principal and Europe Lead at Woods Bagot, the author explores the evolving landscape of German workplaces amid current global and national challenges.

The sector faces significant strain due to high interest rates, escalating construction costs, geopolitical tensions, and a sluggish recovery from the pandemic.

These factors cast uncertainty over the future relevance of office spaces in Germany. As urban environments globally adapt to emerging workplace models, the critical question arises: Is the creation of office space still pertinent in today’s context?

Given the current crisis, there is an imperative to rethink workplace design to attract people back to physical offices.

The challenge lies in ensuring that investments in office real estate are justified.

Despite research indicating that productivity may be higher in office settings compared to home environments, many individuals remain reluctant to return to the office full-time due to the perceived loss of the flexibility that emerged during the pandemic.

The prevailing belief is that merely requiring office attendance is inadequate. Instead, there is a growing recognition of the need to create office environments that not only enhance productivity but also foster a sense of innovation and enjoyment.

The focus should be on designing spaces that encourage interaction and engagement, transforming the office into a hub of creativity and satisfaction.

A significant consideration in contemporary office design is its alignment with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria. The definition of a high-quality office increasingly revolves around its ESG ratings rather than the opulence of its fixtures.

In Germany, while progress in environmental sustainability is notable, the social aspects of ESG are less prominently addressed. For instance, in cities like Berlin, new office buildings often fail to engage with the public realm, resulting in missed opportunities to enhance the vibrancy of street-level interactions and overall employee experience.

The philosophy of 'People Architecture' reflects an emerging trend in many German cities. This approach emphasises understanding how individuals utilise spaces to add value to properties.

By considering ESG values, user demographics, and the overarching business case from the beginning, designs can better address usability and appeal.

For example, in the master plan for a major commercial building in Berlin, the design process involved a thorough assessment of both the building’s context and its functionality. Understanding user pathways and incorporating diverse space types can significantly enhance a project’s value and attractiveness.

The Heritage repositioning project in Düsseldorf serves also as a notable example. This initiative illustrates how architectural redesign can address the evolving demands of contemporary workplaces: The project focuses on transforming a landmark commercial building to foster innovation and enhance employee interaction.

It is essential, according to Frotscher, to acknowledge that different tasks and personalities necessitate varied environments within the workplace. Flexibility and adaptability, coupled with modern amenities, are crucial for optimizing workplace effectiveness and employee satisfaction.

Germany continues to be an attractive market for international developers, especially given its leadership in sustainable design practices.

Frotscher is adamant: By integrating global standards with local values, it is possible to create office environments that successfully merge international best practices with local needs, achieving a balanced and effective ‘glocal’ approach.

Read the original article here.