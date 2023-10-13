Early works have begun to restore the former Registrar General’s Building in the Macquarie Street East precinct in Sydney to its original character.

Demolition works have already been initiated to remove modern annexures to the historic 1913 building. Along with heritage conservation works, creation of open space and renewal of key pedestrian connections, the plans also include a new public square to honour the memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The public square will be established on the northern side of the Registrar General’s Building with design inputs from the Buckingham Palace.

Regarded as an important example of the work of Government Architect Walter Vernon, who also designed the Art Gallery of NSW, State Library of NSW, and the Chief Secretary’s Building, the Registrar General’s Building was a repository for public records of births, deaths, marriages and land titles since the early 20th century. The building, which is owned by Property NSW, recently saw the unveiling of a plaque at its entrance to honour the contributions of Vernon to Sydney’s architectural heritage.

The restoration works and the proposed public square are part of the larger developmental plans to infuse new life into the historically and culturally significant Macquarie Street East precinct, while protecting its heritage character. Plans also include activation of spaces with temporary events and public art installations to bring entertainment and life into the heart of the city.

The reimagining of the Macquarie Street East precinct will tell the cultural, civic and heritage story of Sydney to a global audience, says Property NSW. “Established institutions in heritage-listed buildings operating alongside new cultural attractions will deliver experiences that entertain and educate day and night. Open and accessible, Macquarie Street East will embrace and enhance the city’s arts and cultural offering.”

A precinct review of Macquarie Street East, led by former Prime Minister Paul Keating and former Greater Sydney Commission Chief Commissioner, Lucy Turnbull, led to a detailed report presented to the NSW Premier in January 2021 on the long-term vision for the area, which houses some of the state’s most significant cultural and historic buildings and civic spaces, and has been home to the Gadigal people of the Eora nation for thousands of years.

“The Macquarie Street East (MSE) precinct is the civic and cultural spine of Sydney, home to, and surrounded by Sydney’s major civic and cultural institutions and historic buildings. The precinct represents an important intersection of Aboriginal, colonial and 20th century NSW political, social and cultural history, and has developed into the political centre of NSW,” the report stated.

“Currently the MSE precinct presents as a collection of buildings lacking a unifying narrative. This has resulted in a poor-quality public realm that adds little to no value to the institutions, singularly or collectively, to give them the recognition they deserve.

“This review has considered opportunities to use heritage and cultural assets to enhance cultural offerings in the precinct, support the night-time economy, encourage visitation from tourists and locals alike, and improve the quality of the public realm, drawing on inspiration from international best practice.”

In April 2022, funding was allocated for the phased transformation of the precinct into a vibrant, connected and people-friendly arts, cultural and civic destination over the next two decades, with the first phase scheduled to be delivered in 2024. The Macquarie Street East Precinct Master Plan has been developed in collaboration with architectural firm, Hassell.

Image: Registrar General’s Building (Source: Property and Development NSW)