A new residential neighbourhood is being planned as part of the redevelopment of a 14-hectare mixed-use site bordering the Jerrabomberra Wetlands in Canberra. Dairy Road is an interconnected and diverse neighbourhood under development in Canberra’s East Lake, between the industrial suburb of Fyshwick and the Jerrabomberra Wetlands.

Designed by British architectural practice David Chipperfield Architects in close collaboration with Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture for the developer, Molonglo, the proposed residential development will regenerate about 4 hectares of the site as a continuation of the wetlands, with the landscape-led design approach responsive to the native ecology. Wetlands, grasslands and woodlands will be reintroduced to restore the site to its pre‑colonial condition.

The proposed development will feature a series of three- and four-storey buildings set within a newly created garden that extends onto the buildings themselves. According to David Chipperfield Architects, the buildings will house a mix of affordable apartments and terraced houses that are designed for flexibility, allowing adaptation by the residents according to their needs and lifestyles.

Designed to accommodate about 700 residents, the 12 individual buildings are arranged around a central garden along the site’s east-west axis that transitions from open grassland where it meets the wetland to woodland towards the east. Spaces for gathering, reflection and play will be integrated into this landscape.

Dairy Road’s masterplan also includes industrial, commercial and cultural buildings. Molonglo’s future vision for Dairy Road is for an interconnected neighbourhood where many often-separated parts work together as one ecosystem.

“Here, light industry, working, living, recreation, retail and entertainment will take place in a restored landscape,” a statement from Molonglo reads.

British practice Assemble UK is designing the industry end of the Dairy Road redevelopment. Ten new robust and flexible ‘warehouse’ buildings will be added to support a spectrum of activities from live-work studios to sports pitches, community centres and spaces for cultural activities.

The development will be delivered in a phased manner, with the industrial buildings to be ready in 2024, followed by the housing units in 2025.

Image: Render by David Chipperfield Architects