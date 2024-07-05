A new research study conducted by Engineers Australia reveals key insights that will help successfully transition energy jobs and skills from coal, oil and gas sectors to renewables.

Conducted in partnership with Mott MacDonald, the research shows that the pathway towards a net zero workforce in the energy sector is achievable with additional support and better co-ordination.

“We know that skilled engineers are already taking their extensive experience and translating it into roles in clean energy fields such as renewables. The legacy of coal, oil and gas sector is that professionals who’ve worked across those sectors are now contributing to net zero industries. This might be by moving into new roles in the clean energy sector or applying their skills to boosting sustainable practices in their current industry,” Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew says.

“While many are managing the transition, employers are providing fresh insights into what else is needed to ensure no one is left behind and that thriving communities can continue to be a hub for jobs and families into the future,” Madew notes.

Key emerging insights from the research:

Employment

With employers prioritising mindset and capabilities over specific disciplinary experience, skill transferability to the clean energy sector is feasible. Engineers transitioning from thermal to renewable energy roles can leverage existing skills while needing to expand their capabilities in areas such as stakeholder management, community engagement, and negotiation.

Geographic considerations

Building the clean energy industry in communities with existing thermal energy workforces can prevent significant dislocation and encourage retention. Engineers are more likely to remain in the profession if they can find employment locally. Remote work and automation present opportunities for flexible job locations.

Engineering labour force

Given the increasing global demand for engineers, overseas recruitment is becoming less viable. This can be addressed by re-engaging qualified engineers not currently in the workforce, particularly women, older Australians, and migrant engineers already in Australia. Promoting the environmental benefits of the clean energy industry and addressing salary disparities between the thermal and renewable sectors can attract and retain the engineering team.

Training pathways

Embedding sustainability into all university and vocational engineering courses, rather than offering separate degrees, can prepare engineers for clean energy roles from the outset of their careers. Micro-credentials can facilitate transitions between sectors and demystify industry-specific jargon and standards, boosting confidence and competence.

Policy recommendations

Governments can play a pivotal role by better defining occupational profiles and updating the classification of occupations to reflect emerging roles in the renewable sector. Policy support is essential to drive innovation, align initiatives across governmental levels, and implement systemic changes that encourage skill transferability and workforce expansion.

Political and industry leaders have a huge opportunity to develop and promote policies, which will help ensure skills are being transferred where investment is already occurring, says Madew.

“Let’s further improve recruitment, retention and re-engagement. Investing in people and showing them the opportunities to deploy their existing skills is key to keeping existing communities thriving. Better training pathways and micro-credentialing will also go a long way towards supporting these career transitions,” she says.

