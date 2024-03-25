Research published by the UNSW’s City Futures Research Centre has found that Sydneysiders hold a desire for medium density dwellings throughout the harbour city, providing that it’s done well.

Commissioned by NSW Government Architect Abbie Galvin, the survey was completed by 260 apartment purchasers. It found that high-level amenity is not a major drawcard for buyers, whereas location, apartment size and layout and outlook is. Material and construction quality were also cited as priorities, especially in the wake of “shoddy” builds that have hurt many apartment residents.

The research findings come at a time when the state government is looking to alter zoning regulations in a number of Sydney suburbs to allow for increased density. Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully believes the suggested changes that would see three-to-six-storey precincts built in close proximity would be welcomed by Sydneysiders.

The CFRC’s findings give credence to Scully’s claims. Respondents are enticed by the sense of community in smaller blocks, and prefer precincts that are planned around central courtyards. Shop-top flats and high rises were opposed by the vast majority of respondents.

Galvin tells The Sydney Morning Herald that knowing your neighbours is of a higher priority to residents than amenity.

“They’re not saying, ‘I want 10 bedrooms and the butler’s pantry’,” she says.