Renew’s 2024 edition of the Sustainable House Day will throw the doors open of 150 environmentally-conscious homes across the country which will outline how homeowners can overcome adversities associated with climate change and cost of living.

The celebration of building and living sustainably will be held on Sunday 21 April, with sustainable homeowners to offer advice to the general public on how they live sustainably. There will also be a series of eight online events that will deliver expert guidance from Australia’s leading sustainable architects, designers, and builders, with topics centred around key areas of sustainable building and design.

“We are excited to have open homes in person this year after the event went online during the covid years,” says Renew CEO Helen Oakey.

“There is nothing quite like being able to see and experience the benefits of a sustainable home and share in the enthusiasm that homeowners have for what they’ve been able to achieve, whether that is an innovative new build home made of recycled content, or a retrofit of an existing home that is now cheaper, more comfortable to live in and uses less energy.

“This year will certainly provide that opportunity for people across the country to see the very best of Australia’s sustainable homes, from a clever extension in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast that enhances ventilation and illumination through an innovative pop-up roof, to a small but beautiful hemp home in Victoria that features a kitchen and walk-in pantry that reflects the homeowner’s focus on growing, processing and cooking food, to a cosy traditional 1904 cottage renovation in South Australia, that uses orientation and cutting-edge technologies to achieve an 8.2-Star thermal performance rating.”

Community organisations will assist Renew in running a number of demonstrations of all-electric homes, guided ecovillage tours, meet and greets with energy efficient homeowners, factory walk-throughs, information evenings, webinars, and a sustainability fair. Eight online workshops on orientation, insulation and air flow; solar, home batteries and EVs; prefab and modular house design will also be held in the weeks after the event.

For more information, visit sustainablehouseday.com.