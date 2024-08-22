In collaboration with Harry Seidler & Associates and Melhem Design Studio, WMK has orchestrated a visionary transformation of the lobby of 9 Castlereagh St for Charter Hall with the building set to become one of Sydney’s premier office destinations.

WMK's Sydney studio is situated under the iconic commercial office tower at 9 Castlereagh St, originally designed by Harry Seidler. The 12m-high skylit space, commonly known as the atrium and once utilised as a childcare centre and restaurant, sits at the end of the entry axis from the forecourt and foyer.

Conscious of preserving the original vision of the space, the practice strategically designed the studio to reflect its brand identity without compromising the architectural integrity.

The workspace was to accommodate a headcount of 80 with the ability to expand and provide flexible workspaces for those that drop in from our interstate offices. Given the limited space with only a small mezzanine floor and no existing services, WMK extended the mezzanine, incorporating voids to introduce natural light to the ground floor and enhance visual connectivity between the two levels.

To accommodate functional needs of the studio, new bathrooms, a library and versatile meeting spaces of various capacities were introduced across both levels. WMK’s design approach prioritised the creation of collaborative workplace zones throughout the studio, recognising it as the heartbeat of our daily activities.

Encouraging active learning and effective decision-making among teams, these zones serve as dynamic environments that foster creativity and productivity.

In this context and serving as a nexus of connection for tenants and visitors, the lobby design will elevate the modern workplace experience as it embraces its open-air atmosphere, offering abundant natural light, lush greenery, a new café, bar and an expansive dining area.

The café and bar experience will be delivered by The Grounds, known for creating one of Sydney’s most beloved and social media’s most famous cafés.

WMK’s design integrates indoor and outdoor dining, which will be defined by its illuminated curved architectural detail that extends through the lobby.

Complementing the existing granite stone, and the original mosaic mural by Lin Utzon, the new rich colours and soft furnishings of The Grounds fit out adds warmth and vibrancy.

Construction by McCormack is underway and expected to be completed end 2024.

Image: Supplied