Reimagine work with CO-architecture in Brisbane
Reimagine work with CO-architecture in Brisbane

CO-architecture has announced its first-ever event in Brisbane, after the success of its Melbourne and Sydney events this year.
Clémence Carayol
Clémence Carayol

30 Jul 2024

CO-architecture has announced its first-ever event in Brisbane, after the success of its Melbourne and Sydney events this year.

“Brisbane has been a fantastic supporter of our startup, and we’re super excited to make this happen - join us for Work Reimagined Brisbane Edition,” shares the CO-architecture team on LinkedIn.

“Learning from our F*** Ups," an intimate gathering where the design community embraces the reality behind the glamorous facades.”

“This event is dedicated to architects, designers, and practice owners eager to share not only their triumphs, but their "What was I thinking?" moments, the unforeseen hurdles, and the invaluable insights gained from plans that veered off course.”

The event will feature an incredible lineup of speakers: Rebecca Caldwell, Director at Maytree Studios ; Troy Casey, Managing Director at Blaklash ; Johnny Hyde, Director at OH Architecture ; Poppie Kenneally, Director at OH Architecture ; Stuart Vokes - Director at Vokes and Peters and last but not least, Kevin Mitchem, Co-founder at CO-architecture.

“Picture an evening where we ditch the glossy editorials and delve into the true stories of building careers in design and creating the spaces that define our environment,” the CO-architecture team says.

“Work Redesigned offers a rare peek behind the architectural curtain, celebrating the intricate, often bumpy journey of innovation and the learning that comes from every misstep.

“Inspired by the F**K Up nights movement, it's about building a community that finds strength in vulnerability and imperfection and sees every challenge as an opportunity for growth.”

The event will take place on 29 August at the Brickworks Brisbane Design Studio. Tickets are available here.

Image: https://coarchitects.com/

