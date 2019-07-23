Register now for Front.design 2019

The event we’ve all been waiting for – FRONT.design 2019 – is now officially open for registration. Click here to register.

Taking place Thursday 29 – Friday 30 August at Barangaroo, Sydney, FRONT.design turns the traditional trade exhibition format on its head. In collaboration with FRONT.design’s 2019 Ambassador and advisory panel, Indesign Media with Architecture and Design has built a program that is both business-oriented and learning-driven.

From showcasing new and interesting ways of specifying products, to valuable learning and knowledge sharing opportunities, and networking with key

Here are six reasons to put FRONT.design in the calendar and take your practice and projects to the next level.

# 1 Access to the movers and shakers

Enjoy unprecedented access to industry influencers and leading brands. In 2018 FRONT showcased over 100 suppliers from the furniture, flooring, lighting, building materials industry and beyond. Attendees topped the 2000 mark with delegates from the likes of Dexus, Arup, Australia Post, Woolworths, Westpac, Sydney Harbour Tunnel, Sydney Institute of Technology, QIC, Mirvac and more.

#2 Latest innovations in commercial design

FRONT.design 2019 will provide the most advanced commercial solutions for a range of new-age design challenges. View innovative and future-focused products designed for commercial applications – we’ve put together a quick preview to get you started, click here.

#3 CPD Presentations and FRONT Forum

Tackle the technical topics with our program of CPD Presentation, which run alongside our two-day FRONT Forum. Consisting of 10 panel discussions, site tours and Q&As, FRONT Forum explores hot button issues within sectors of workplace, healthcare and aged care, hospitality, and city and culture.

#4 Networking and relationship building

We’ll host you for morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea and cocktail hour. Through designated meeting zones and a dedicated business lounge, FRONT.design creates a relaxed and welcoming environment where you can plan meetings or simply bump into key members of industry.

#5 Location is everything

Our 2019 venue at International Towers’ Tower 3 in Barangaroo is a stunning commercial precinct offering both the scale and design quality that speaks to FRONT.design’s commitment to community, innovation and creative commercial outcomes. Even better, it’s just a four-minute walk from Wynard Station in Sydney’s CBD.

#6 Early birds get the best seats

Registering early will connect you straight into the FRONT.design program. Book in your FRONT.design Forum sessions before all the seats are taken (last year saw 600 attendees registered in the first couple of weeks alone and talks were booked out weeks before the event).

Register to attend FRONT.design today.