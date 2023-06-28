The restoration of a culturally significant site in Broome, a townscape rejuvenation project in Augusta, and a public recreation space in Bunbury CBD were among the 21 winners of the 2023 WA State Awards announced by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA).

Several projects from regional Western Australia won top honours at the WA State Awards this year. Of the 21 winners selected by the jury for their high calibre of community contribution and design from a total of 39 entries, 11 projects are located within regional Western Australia.

The celebrated projects highlighted a respect for cultural heritage, and showcased the many benefits of engaging landscape architects on projects big and small, jury chair Terry Thompson observed.

“This year, several projects displayed very eloquently how differing layers of historical context marry with important environmental matters,” Thompson said.

“This includes a ‘learning through landscape’ approach, where landscape architects have designed places that are fun, entertaining, restful, have environmental and education values, and quite simply, help people be engaged and happy.

“Collaboration between landscape architects and, most importantly, communities, is clearly leading to comprehensively better outcomes for the public than if projects are developed in isolation,” Thompson added.

The Guwarri and Jiljirrgun (Broome Town Beach) project

Designed by MudMap Studio, the project took home several awards including the top AILA WA Medal as well as the Award of Excellence in the Cultural Heritage category and a Regional Achievement Award.

The Guwarri/Jiljirrgun is a significant cultural, historical and community space on Roebuck Bay, Rubibi (Broome). A significant cultural and living place for the Yawuru people, this was the arrival and departure place for all people and goods coming into Broome, including thousands of indentured Aboriginal and Asian pearling workers.

From a degraded site used primarily as a dirt car park when the project started in 2017, the space has been brought back to life through creative masterplanning, innovative art, interpretation, memorial, and community projects, allowing the historical and cultural significance of the site to be preserved and the old stories captured for future generations.

“The Broome Town Beach project clearly demonstrates the restoration, conservation and enhancement of a culturally significant site. Art and culture have been a vehicle to embed the local community in the project, such as initiatives to upskill youth and youth at risk. The community involvement, fostered through a deep level of respect and consultation, has greatly enriched the project. A truly impressive outcome,” the jury noted.

The Margaret River Main Street project

Hassell was honoured with an Award of Excellence in the Civic Landscape category and a Regional Achievement Award for its once-in-a-generation rejuvenation of the Margaret River Main Street. For years, the community of Augusta had identified a need to improve the quality of its townscape, desiring an increased focus on pedestrian experience, community activation, character, safety and sustainability.

After 10 years of planning and design, the renewed Main Street now features a new town square, upgrades to lighting, furniture and stormwater, a dedicated cycling lane, and increased tree canopy.

“The project enhances economic viability, social connection and environmental performance and delivers generous, multipurpose public spaces that enhance the quality of life for locals and offer engaging experiences for visitors,” the jury said.

The Koolambidi Woola – Bunbury Youth Precinct

Designed by Playce, the project won an Award of Excellence in the Parks and Open Space category and a Regional Achievement Award. The contemporary public active recreation space acts as both a striking entry statement to the Bunbury CBD and a welcoming precinct that provides opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy bespoke play, parkour, skate, mini golf, bouldering and ball sports.

Koolambidi Woola was named by Wardandi Noongar Elders and means ‘celebrating young people’.

“The success of this project puts all youth front and centre and, as its name attests, is a celebration of young people. Gender equity and all abilities, so often missing from youth spaces, are extremely well considered, and provided for in ways to support youth with safe social spaces and places for refuge within the project area and adjacent community youth centre,” the jury commented.

All 21 winners at the 2023 WA State Awards will now progress to the National Landscape Architecture Awards to be held later this year.

2023 AILA WA State Awards – Winners

Category - Project Name | Winner | Award

Civic Landscape

Margaret River Main Street | Hassell | Award of Excellence

Cultural Heritage

Guwarri and Jiljirrgun (Broome Town Beach) | MudMap Studio | Award of Excellence

Community Contribution

Gianatti Ramble POS | LD Total and the City of Canning | Landscape Architecture Award

Gardens

Witchcliffe Ecovillage - Community Gardens | Sustainable Settlements with SW Landscape Collective and Topio Landscape Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Health & Education Landscape

Karingal Green Health and Aged Care Community | Hassell | Award of Excellence

The School of Design & Built Environment – Curtin University | Realm Studios in collaboration with Apparatus Public Art and Cultural Services & Noongar Artist Kamsani Bin Salleh | Landscape Architecture Award

Infrastructure

Witchcliffe Ecovillage | Sustainable Settlements and SW Collective and Topio Landscape Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Land Management

Port Hedland Coastal Foreshore Management Plan | Propagule Consulting in collaboration with Shape Urban | Award of Excellence

Parks and Open Space

Koolambidi Woola – Bunbury Youth Precinct | Playce Pty. Ltd. | Award of Excellence

Wongin Park | Emerge Associates | Landscape Architecture Award

Play Spaces

John Dunn Challenge Park | Ecoscape Australia Pty Ltd | Award of Excellence

Bob Gordon Playspace | The City of Melville | Landscape Architecture Award

Maylands Waterland | Josh Byrne and Associates | Landscape Architecture Award

Small Projects

The Calling over Nagula | MudMap Studio with Michael Jalaru Torres and Jacky Cheng | Landscape Architecture Award

Urban Design

Salt Lane | Emerge Associates | Landscape Architecture Award

Regional Achievement Award

*projects also won additional Awards in categories above

Port Hedland Coastal Foreshore Management Plan* | Propagule Consulting in collaboration with Shape Urban | Regional Achievement Award

Margaret River Main Street* | Hassell | Regional Achievement Award

Guwarri and Jiljirrgun (Broome Town Beach)* | MudMap Studio | Regional Achievement Award

Koolambidi Woola – Bunbury Youth Precinct* | Playce Pty. Ltd. | Regional Achievement Award

ShadeSmart Award

Maylands Waterland | Josh Byrne & Associates

AILA WA MEDAL

Guwarri and Jiljirrgun (Broome Town Beach) | MudMap Studio