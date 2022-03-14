Following an extensive refurbishment program, The Goods Shed in Ballarat is now a world-class social, cultural, events and hospitality hub that pays homage to its historical roots.

Leading architecture firm i2C Architects worked with the developer Pellicano to refurbish the iconic, heritage-listed building located on Lydiard Street next to the Ballarat train station, with the design informed by the place, locality and history.

The refurbishment is now complete with The Goods Shed looking to transform the local area with its new food and beverage offerings and event spaces, housing a myriad of cafes and restaurants.

Comprising a 120-seat conference centre (Carriage Conference Rooms), a 250-seat function room (Lydiard Hall), a 300-plus auditorium (Terminus Theatre), a bar and commercial kitchen, The Goods Shed Events Hall is operated by hospitality partner Atlantic Group.

According to i2C interior designer Kate Ellis, the brief sought to create a beautiful and aspirational space that could play host to a multitude of different events, while highlighting the existing heritage features.

“We took inspiration from all aspects of the original building as we were required to adhere to preservation and restoration requirements set by Heritage Victoria. We designed the spaces to highlight the original timber beams and columns, beautiful bluestone walls, and the high ceilings.

”The palette features a warm base with the new timber battening wrapping the core of the space, paired with dual toned acoustic wall panelling in neutral colours.

“All the new finishes have a warmth and lightness that we felt was important to complement the original timber beams and columns, and contrast against the cool tones of the bluestone,” Ellis explained.

i2C also led the concept design for pylon signage and wayfinding throughout the precinct, which features designs celebrating characteristics from the original Ballarat site.

“The design of the wayfinding signage was directly linked to the site through materiality and design features, such as the further use of bluestone and steel, and a pattern that referenced key elements of the site, strengthening a connection to place and historic architectural features,” said Dan Coman, branded environments lead at i2C.

The Goods Shed is i2C’s second historic Ballarat project, with the firm having worked on the heritage listed Ballarat Ranger Barracks in 2009.