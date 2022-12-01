With Brisbane’s population increasing and infrastructure developments on the rise, urban residents are more vulnerable to heat stress in the River City than ever before.

An issue which saw Brisbane City Council implement a ‘Greener Suburbs Plan’ in 2020, environmental impacts associated with a lack of green space include increased temperatures and air pollution, poor water filtration, higher energy costs and negative effects on the health and wellbeing of residents.

Despite the Australian Conservation Foundation deeming Brisbane one of Australia’s greenest cities, integrating green scaping into inner-city architecture remains critical for overall environmental sustainability now and into the future.

Lat Studios Practice Director, Glenn Hay, says the landscape to site area ratio of their ‘The Lanes’ development indicates that the planting included across the project will provide significant environmental benefits spread across the exterior of the buildings.

“The reduction in heat island effect at The Lanes is really significant,” says Hay.

Lat Studios say that it has found significant amount of research and peer-reviewed studies which shows that having the ability to interact with nature – fresh air, oxygen, views, and plant life – improves mental health and wellness by instilling a greater sense of calm and serenity.

Featuring almost 4,500sqm of resident-only amenity nestled alongside pristine subtropical landscaping, The Lanes offers resort-style living in the heart of the vibrant West End peninsula.

The Lanes is also designed with a mix of passive and active spaces giving residents the chance to work from home in the comfort of a flourishing outdoor office, focus on rest and relaxation atop a palm-adorned rooftop lagoon pool, or enjoy an alfresco movie 12-storeys above the streetscape.

