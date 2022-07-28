The draft masterplan for Redfern-North Eveleigh envisages the creation of a mixed use residential, entertainment and technology precinct on over 10 hectares of public land, within walking distance of Redfern Station in Sydney.

The NSW Government has prepared a State Significant Precinct study and indicative masterplan for the Paint Shop sub-precinct. Transport for NSW, which is the lead agency for the project, is working closely with the Transport Asset Holding Entity, the site owner to deliver this transformational renewal.

The Paint Shop sub-precinct, named after the 135-year-old red brick Victorian workshop where trains were overhauled up until 1988, is the focus of the draft masterplan. Residential development plans include the construction of up to 450 new apartments in buildings ranging in height from three to 28 storeys. At least 30 percent of the apartments will be dedicated to diverse housing, half of which will be for social and affordable housing.

In addition to the adaptive reuse of the 6,000-square-metre Paint Shop building, the draft masterplan includes plans for several community spaces such as a new public square fronting Wilson Street; a new public parkland near the Chief Mechanical Engineer’s building; and a new public square near Carriageworks and the Paint Shop.

The redevelopment of the land near one of Sydney’s best-connected train stations, right on the doorstep of the Sydney CBD sets a vision for affordable and diverse housing, a start-up hub and entertainment precinct, according to Minister for Cities Rob Stokes.

“The Redfern-North Eveleigh precinct is a ten hectare parcel of inner city public land that has been off limits to the general public for more than a century and provides the perfect place for a new city-shaping precinct,” Stokes said.

“We’re transforming the old rail yards by restoring and protecting their heritage value, building new homes and offices while creating more than 14,000 square metres of public space, including a new town square and public parkland.

“Just as we’ve seen at Carriageworks, this plan will celebrate Redfern’s deep indigenous connection and industrial past while creating a new precinct that accommodates people to live and work in the inner city,” he added.

The redevelopment plans are expected to generate around 8,000 jobs during construction and up to 16,000 jobs once activated.

The proposed masterplan for the Paint Shop sub-precinct is on public exhibition until Thursday 25 August. The community is encouraged to provide feedback on the proposal by visiting the Virtual Engagement Room.

Image credit for artist’s impressions: Transport for NSW